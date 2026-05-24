Discover hidden features in Samsung Galaxy Buds 4 Pro

Explore five hidden features and functionalities in Samsung Galaxy Buds 4 Pro, enhancing their audio and power usage, as well as providing a seamless user experience.

Samsung Galaxy Buds 4 Pro have several hidden features that can be discovered using the flow of menus and tabbed instructions. The power-sharing feature allows users to recharge their earbuds from the phone's battery by siphoning some power, making it save time.

Several other hidden features can enhance the earbuds' audio or the user's experience with it. Gestures are a common aspect of modern earbuds where you tap or squeeze the side to pause or skip music, taking away the need to pick up the phone





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Hidden Features Enable Ambient Sound Customize Earbuds Earbud Tip Test Power-Sharing Feature Adjust Volume Spikes

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