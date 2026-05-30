Discover El Jadida, Morocco: A Dubai Alternative with Opulence and Laid-Back Vibe

Looking for a Dubai alternative with opulence and a laid-back vibe? Look no further than El Jadida, Morocco. This Moroccan UNESCO World Heritage site offers a unique blend of Renaissance military architecture and Moroccan culture, making it the perfect destination for anyone looking for a luxurious and relaxing break from the stresses of everyday life. With its stunning architecture, beautiful beaches, and delicious local cuisine, El Jadida is the perfect destination for anyone looking to escape the crowds and enjoy a truly unforgettable experience.

In recent years, Dubai has become the default luxury sunshine escape for Brits. Around 1.3 million UK tourists flock there every year for five-star hotels, beach clubs and guaranteed year-round heat - offering pale skin and vitamin D levels a much-needed boost.

I was one of the 19.5 million holidaymakers who visited the United Arab Emirates city last year, battling packed beaches and inflated prices in search of a slice of luxury. But since the outbreak of conflict in the Middle East, the Foreign Office (FCDO) has warned against all but essential travel to the UAE, while Dubai International Airport has reported a sharp drop in passenger traffic.

Now, many Brits are looking for a Dubai alternative - somewhere with the same blend of opulence, skyscrapers and sand dunes, but without the tension hanging over the region. And I think I may have found it, just three hours from London: El Jadida, the Moroccan UNESCO World Heritage site known for its unique mix of Renaissance military architecture and Moroccan culture.

It's not just the sunshine that Dubai and Morocco have in common - although El Jadida does get 300 days of sun a year. Similarly to Dubai, in El Jadida, past meets present. Within metres of each other, a mosque, a synagogue, and a Catholic church showcase the North African country's rich, diverse culture and history inside the citadel walls.

Padraig Prendergast found a Dubai alternative in El Jadida, Morocco - with the same blend of opulence, skyscrapers and sand dunes, but without the tension hanging over the region. He stayed just 15 minutes away at Atlantis Mazagan Beach and Golf Resort - where rooms are about half the price of its famous sister hotel Atlantis The Palm in Dubai. Padraig's bath looked out on to the uncrowded beach.

And I'm staying just 15 minutes away at Atlantis Mazagan Beach and Golf Resort - where rooms are about half the price of its famous sister hotel Atlantis The Palm in Dubai. When I visited Dubai last year, the beaches felt packed. Attractions, such as water parks, thronged, and moments designed to feel lavish and special felt increasingly stressful - not the ideal vibe for your well-earned holiday.

But, while Mazagan has all the opulence of Dubai's famous resort, it has none of the crowds - even though I'm told 'occupancy is at 100 per cent', when I check in. After being chauffeured to my room, I step onto the balcony and hear Atlantic waves crashing against the shore. No traffic. No construction.

Just endless open space. Spread across 250 acres, Mazagan opened in 2009 and boasts 500 rooms and suites built at a cost of more than £275 million. Yet thanks to its seven kilometres of coastline, it somehow still feels almost private. Every morning, I swing open the balcony doors just to hear the ocean roar again.

It's no wonder celebs have become fans. Paloma Faith was a recent guest, and Lindsay Lohan and Naomi Campbell attended the opening. Padraig went quad biking and barely saw a soul on the beach. Paudie enjoyed dinner at one of Mazagan's 15 restaurants, Sel de Mer.

While Mazagan has all the opulence of Dubai's famous resort, it has none of the crowds - even though Padraig is told 'occupancy is at 100 per cent', when he checks in. I opt to quad bike over the dunes up the coast and, yet again, only see a handful of people. Similarly, when I get on horseback, it's heavenly trotting along on my white horse, Caesar, as the sun disappears into the horizon with no one else around.

Where is everyone? Like Dubai, this Morocco resort delivers grandeur extremely well. There are 15 restaurants and bars here. I highly recommend dinner at seafood restaurant Sel de Mer.

Head chef Farès Berriah has been there since day one, and his 17-year tenure speaks for itself. It's the jewel in the crown as he now heads up all the à la carte menus across the resort - and it's easy to see why. His fresh shellfish cream soup has my tastebuds exploding, keen for a second helping.

With breakfast included and a whopping 10 stations to choose from, Mazagan also offers more inclusive options such as half-board or all-Inclusive packages, making daily food budgets easier to predict. Inspired by the glamour of 1942 film Casablanca, aptly named 'Studio 42', their signature bar channels the elegance and allure of the 1940s - and as an Irish man, I naturally sample a cocktail or two. I find myself drawn to the opulent decor and the sophisticated vibe.

I'm not the only one, it seems. Mazagan's bars and restaurants are filled with guests who are there to celebrate special occasions, or simply to enjoy a luxurious break from the stresses of everyday life. And yet, despite its grandeur, Mazagan feels surprisingly laid-back. Maybe it's the relaxed Moroccan atmosphere, or maybe it's the fact that there's no need to rush to get to the beach before the crowds arrive.

Whatever it is, I find myself feeling completely at ease, and I'm not the only one. Many of the guests I meet are repeat visitors, and they all rave about the resort's laid-back vibe. For me, the highlight of my stay is the opportunity to try some of the local cuisine. I'm treated to a delicious tagine, made with tender lamb and fragrant spices, and I'm also introduced to some of the local seafood delicacies.

I'm particularly fond of the grilled octopus, which is served with a side of tangy lemon wedges. And then there's the opportunity to try some of the local wines, which are made from grapes grown in the nearby vineyards. I'm particularly fond of the white wines, which are crisp and refreshing, and perfect for sipping on a warm evening.

As the sun sets over the ocean, I find myself feeling grateful for the opportunity to experience the laid-back vibe of Mazagan. It's a truly unique resort, and one that I would highly recommend to anyone looking for a luxurious and relaxing break from the stresses of everyday life. With its stunning architecture, beautiful beaches, and delicious local cuisine, Mazagan is the perfect destination for anyone looking to escape the crowds and enjoy a truly unforgettable experience.

And as I sit on the balcony, watching the sun set over the ocean, I know that I've found a true gem in this Moroccan resort





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