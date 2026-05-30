Discover Costa Rica: A Guide to the Land of Volcanoes and Ecotourism

Costa Rica offers a perfect introduction to Central America with its volcanoes, sloths, tropical beaches, and rich biodiversity. The country's commitment to conservation and ecotourism makes it a popular destination for adventure seekers.

The perfect introduction to Central America, this country of volcanoes, sloths and tropical beaches is popular for good reason — here’s how to start planning the adventure of a lifetime.

Costa Rica holds a mythical place in many travellers’ imaginations: a small, peaceable country where volcanoes smoulder over the rainforest, scarlet macaws rake the sky and the motto of— ‘pure life’ — animates the day-to-day. Yet what makes it remarkable isn’t only what nature has bestowed, but what the country has chosen to protect.

Covering a tiny sliver of Earth’s surface yet harbouring around 5% of its biodiversity, Costa Rica spent the late 20th century reversing deforestation, expanding national parks and embracing ecotourism. Today, forests are thriving and wildlife has rebounded. To travel coast to coast is to experience a patchwork of ecosystems and cultures so intensely varied, it defies comparison.

The east hums with the legacy of the Afro-Caribbean communities who arrived during the late 19th and early 20th century banana-trade boom — Limón’s streets pulse with calypso and roadside canteens simmer with coconut-rich recipes. To the west, the mood shifts: great folds of rainforest spill down towards rugged Pacific beaches.

Offshore, the reefs of Caño Island flicker with marine life; on the Osa Peninsula, the rainforests of Corcovado remain among the most biodiverse on Earth, alive with howler monkeys and prowling jaguars. Volcanoes and mountain valleys shape the interior: the fertile slopes around Arenal, where horse trails thread through farmsteads; the Talamanca territories of the Bribri, where cacao is harvested by hand; and the cool cloud forests of San Gerardo de Dota, where the resplendent neon-green quetzal flies through the canopy at dawn.

Spend time in these quieter corners — in remote eco-lodges, family kitchens and conservation projects — and you’ll discover the warm spirit of the local Ticos, who are every bit as memorable as the wilderness that the surrounds them. It’s possible to see many of the country’s highlights in two to three weeks.

Here’s what you need to know when planning a trip to Costa Rica.will operate a direct flight from London Heathrow to San José from October, taking around 11 hours. One-stop routes operate with airlines such asconnecting via Paris or Amsterdam. You’ll arrive at Juan Santamaría airport just outside the capital — though for most, the city is a gateway.

December to April is generally the driest period on the Pacific coast, with long sunny days and temperatures around 28-32C. From May to November, the so-called Green Season brings lush landscapes, active wildlife and warm 26-30C days, with short, dramatic afternoon showers. The Caribbean coast plays by its own rules, often enjoying its sunniest spell in September and October. Expect cooler temperatures in the highlands. Whenever you visit, pack a light waterproof.

Ten days to two weeks allows for a satisfying snapshot: perhaps the Caribbean coast’s laid-back villages, the breathtaking cloud forests of the central highlands and wildlife-watching on the Pacific. On a longer trip, you could venture further south into Costa Rica’s wildest reaches, where rainforest lodges, remote national parks and islands await. Hiring a car offers the most flexibility. Highways are generally good, though rural roads can be potholed — a 4WD is wise.

For longer distances, domestic flights with carriers such ascut travel times and offer spectacular aerial views of jungle and coastline. An inexpensive bus network links most towns and cities, though journeys can be slow and indirect in rural areas. It’s fair to say that Costa Rica isn’t the cheapest destination to be found in Central America — conservation and quality ecotourism come at a price.

Mid-range lodges tend to start at around £120 per night, while standout wilderness retreats cost more but often include meals and guided activities. Eating locally remains affordable: a generous casado in a traditional roadside soda rarely costs much and is often the tastiest meal of the day. Spanish is the national language, but English is widely spoken in touristed areas.

Learning a few basics goes a long way, especially a cheerful ’buenos días’. Before long, you’ll hear the phrase ‘pura vida’ everywhere: part greeting, part philosophy, part reminder to slow down and enjoy the moment.combines deep insider knowledge with local partnerships to reveal Costa Rica’s empty beaches, extraordinary wildlife, characterful lodges and authentic ‘Tico’ culture.

With tailor-made itineraries, handpicked guides and a genuine commitment to travelling responsibly, its trips are designed to benefit local communities and ecosystems as much as travellers themselves. Eighteen nights on the Costa Rica Hidden Highlights itinerary, travelling from the volcanic highlands, down the Caribbean coast and across to the Osa Peninsula, costs from £4,300 per person, B&B, including car hire, an internal flight, guiding and some other meals. The





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