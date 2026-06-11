Discover a New Brown Mascara That Lasts All Day and Keeps Your Eyes Free of Allergies

The author shares their experience discovering a new brown mascara from K-beauty brand Neogen Dermalogy that has been a game-changer for their eye makeup routine. The mascara, which is not waterproof, stays lifted and curled throughout the day, and their eyelids have remained free of allergic reactions.

I can’t remember exactly how I discovered Maybelline’s Lash Sensational Sky High mascara — maybe it was during an early trip to Ulta or an after-school visit to Walgreens — but I consider it one of my oldest and most faithful (product) relationships.

The mascara made my eyes pop in high-school homecoming photos, stayed on through post-breakup tears, and kept my lashes long and lifted when I pulled all-nighters in college. Over the years, I’ve flirted with other mascaras — Too Faced’s Better Than Sex, Tarte’s tubing mascara, and Tower 28’s MakeWaves Mascara — but few could keep my stubborn, flat lashes lifted and curled for more than a few minutes, let alone all day. Luckily, Maybelline’s $10 mascara was always there.

Then one night this March, I did my usual eye-makeup routine () and ended the evening with red, swollen eyes. I’d hoped it was a fluke — I have sensitive skin, after all — but it happened again.

Then again. The culprit couldn’t be my Maybelline , I thought. Over the next few weeks, I tried several new eyeliners and bought a new eyelash curler. I even took a break from eye makeup altogether.

Still, the puffy eyelids persisted whenever I put on mascara. On Reddit, about a Lash Sensational reformulation.

‘Ok I’m not going crazy!!! i’ve been using this mascara for years but i feel like it’s not giving what it used to,’ one user wrote. I wondered if that’s what caused my allergic reaction. With no choice but to move onto stage five, acceptance, I went on a hunt for a new brown mascara (the shade I usually go for) that wouldn’t make my lashes droop after five minutes.

I scoured mascara guides across the internet and chat rooms with people. Despite my usual eyelash-curling routine (a few presses at the top, middle, and base of the lashes until it looks like I got a lash lift), both mascaras left my lashes flat in just a few minutes.

I was ready to give up and live my life with swollen eyes for the sake of lifted lashes until I remembered a black mascara from K-beauty brand Neogen Dermalogy that I’d tried at. It made my lashes look so good that someone once asked if I had gotten lash extensions.

Over the years, I switched to brown mascara, so I relegated it to my backup makeup bag and occasionally checked to see if the brand had released it in brown. I checked again on a whim and was surprised to see a new brown tube that was also available on Amazon.

When I swiped it on for the first time, I was pleasantly surprised by the brown formula that matched my lashes perfectly — and they stayed lifted and curled until I removed it later that night. At last, my hunt was over. That mascara can coat my lashes in product in just a few swipes. I’ve noticed similar wands at other Asian beauty brands like.

I typically dip the wand back into the tube to do my second eye, but with the Neogen, I don’t need to; the wand holds enough product to do both eyes. I’d credit the wand for the lack of clumps, too. Ever since it arrived, my eyelids have been allergic-reaction-free, and my eyelashes have stayed lifted and curled through reformer Pilates workouts and afternoon naps. It’s not waterproof, but I’ve never had problems with it running or smudging.

That also makes it easy to take off: Some I wish the mascara were cheaper — nothing compares to Maybelline’s $11 price — but I’ll be restocking Neogen’s mascara going forward. Luckily, I’ve been using this tube since April, and it’s showing no signs of drying up or running out





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Eyelash Curler Eyeliner Makeup Routine Swollen Eyes Allergy-Free Brown Mascara Asian Beauty Brands Neogen Dermalogy

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