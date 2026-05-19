Discounted NBA Hardwood Classics Jers

This news discusses some legendary NBA jerseys that are marked down permanently. Mitchell & Ness has various discounted NBA hardwood classics on sale right now.

Every jersey collector knows that Mitchell & Ness (as well as other retailers) regularly mark down their apparel around every holiday to entice shoppers who are usually scared off by hefty price tags.

However, sometimes prices on select jerseys will go down permanently. Much to our delight, there are some legendary NBA jerseys discounted online right now. Magic Johnson's 1984-85 Los Angeles Lakers jersey, Allen Iverson's 1996-97 Philadelphia 76ers jersey, and Shaquille O'Neal's 2007-08 Miami Heat jersey are a few of the discounted jerseys available online. Also, Pau Gasol's 2009-10 Los Angeles Lakers jersey is currently discounted.

Wait until you see these jerseys at a discounted price! Don't miss out on these legendary basketball jerseys





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Sports Basketball Legendary Uniform Discounted Mitchell & Ness

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