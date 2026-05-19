Discounted beauty products this week: JLaw's hair-care line, Briogeo mask

A roundup of some of the best beauty products on sale across the internet this week. Deals include JLaw's hair-care line, Briogeo mask, Maybelline mascara, and Fenty Beauty foundation.

writer, I sift through hundreds of discounts every day. Some of my favorite finds are in the beauty bins: The price drops are impressive, and there’s almost always something from our archives in the mix.

And each week, I find the best-of-the-best beauty products on sale across the internet exclusively for a limited time, but the sale section also has a few winners in hair care and makeup, including Jennifer Aniston’s hair-care line, LolaVie, and Briogeo’s deep-conditioning mask. Maybelline’s electric-blue mascara, BeautyBio’s microneedling device, and Fenty Beauty’s foundation are also all half off. That we also love.

But there are also a bunch of on-sale skin-care basics, like Neutrogena sunscreen, Garnier micellar water, CeraVe lotion, and more. Several of those are discounted at Ulta, too, so I recommend checking to make sure you have the lowest price. A ton of luxury skin care is 20 to 25 percent off at Dermstore with the code SUN. I pulled a bunch of great serums, including ones with lactic acid that’ll do all the smoothing and brightening you want.

But there are a few best-in-class creams,This nice set includes two of Dae’s signature hair products – cactus fruit styling cream and citrus fragrance mist – and would make a great gift for a teen or 20-something. And one more gift on sale at Sephora: Anastasia eyeshadows are highly pigmented with very little fallout or fading. This one has six shimmery neutrals and three mattes.is designed to surface useful, expert recommendations for things to buy across the vast e-commerce landscape.

Every product is independently selected by our team of editors, whom you can read about





NYMag / 🏆 111. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Beauty Sale Discount Bestsellers Luxury Skincare Best-Of-The-Best Beauty Products Hair Hair Care Mask Sealed Deals Makeup Mixed Heritage Products On Sale Across The Internet

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Amazon Haul Deals - Discounted Tech Products to ConsiderAmazon's Amazon Haul deals are offering a variety of discounted tech products at the moment. From $10 iPad Air cases to smart electric toothbrushes and wireless earbuds, these deals are a great way to spruce up your workspace or just make your life easier.

Read more »

This Discounted Mandalorian Funko Pop Bundle Won't Stay in Stock LongThe Mandalorian and Grogu Funko Pop bundle is discounted for a limited time, featuring seven Star Wars collectibles including Grogu, Din Djarin, and Zeb Orrelios.

Read more »

Trump to announce an expansion of his discounted-drug website TrumpRxPresident Donald Trump is set to announce an expansion of his discounted-drug website, TrumpRx, according to a White House official who spoke anonymously to preview the remarks.

Read more »