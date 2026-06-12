Disclosure Day Scores Strong $12 Million Opening Day as Global Box Office Momentum Builds

Disclosure Day earned $12 million in its first day of release, combining domestic previews and initial overseas markets. The sci-fi epic targeting a $65 million+ worldwide opening is already No. 1 in multiple countries including the UK, France, Mexico, South Korea, Italy, and Germany.

The much-anticipated sci-fi film Disclosure Day has just released its first box office numbers, setting the stage for what analysts predict could be a massive opening weekend .

The film, starring Emily Blunt, Colman Domingo, and Josh O'Connor, collected approximately $6 million from domestic previews that began at 2 PM on Wednesday. It also grossed an estimated $6 million from its first wave of overseas markets, indicating strong global interest. The domestic release, handled by Universal Pictures, is targeting roughly $35 million for its opening weekend in the United States. Worldwide, the film is aiming for $65 million or more in its first four days.

Internationally, the film performed exceptionally well in its opening markets. The United Kingdom and Ireland delivered $1.2 million on Wednesday across 650 sites, capturing a strong 36% market share and securing the No. 1 position. France followed with $632,000 from 73,000 admissions across 680 screens, also claiming the top spot. Mexico posted $486,000 on Wednesday, ranking first with a 29% market share from 1,800 screens.

South Korea opened to $383,000, ranking first with 32% of the total box office in that market. Germany earned $348,000 across 520 screens, while Italy collected $336,000, with both countries securing the No. 1 position. In Australia, the film's running total was $594,000 after limited Wednesday sneaks and a $406,000 Thursday showing. Brazil started with $231,000 on Wednesday, but opened at No. 2 behind Scary Movie.

China and Spain are scheduled to open tomorrow, with the film set to play across a total of 73 markets worldwide. According to industry reports, the film needs to cross $300 million globally just to break even. With marketing costs sitting at approximately $80 million, the total investment in the project is nearly $195 million, making its box office performance critical for profitability.

This opening trajectory suggests the film is on track to meet or even exceed its initial targets, though the ultimate success will depend on holding power through the weekend and into the following week





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