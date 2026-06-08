Disclosure Day: Predictions for Rotten Tomato Score and Box Office Earnings

Ahead of its release, we take a look at the predictions for Disclosure Day's Rotten Tomato score and box office earnings. With a massive cast led by Emily Blunt and a strong social media presence, the film is expected to perform well at the box office.

Ahead of the release of Disclosure Day , a highly anticipated film directed by Steven Spielberg , we take a look at the predictions for the movie's Rotten Tomato score and box office earnings .

The film, set for release on June 12, 2026, boasts a massive cast led by Emily Blunt, who has previously worked with Spielberg on several projects. While it's difficult to predict the movie's critic score with certainty, early social media reactions and oddsmakers' predictions suggest a high score and significant box office earnings. According to market site Kalshi, the current prediction for the Rotten Tomatoes score sits at 90.5, indicating a strong likelihood of a high score.

The movie is also tracking to earn between $45-59 million domestically, with a total domestic forecast of $140-220 million. Given these estimates, it's likely that the film will eclipse the $200 million mark in total box office earnings, making it one of Spielberg's biggest releases of this era. Despite not being marketed with the typical blockbuster flair, Disclosure Day seems poised to be a major success, particularly given its appeal to an adult audience.

The film's release on June 12, 2026, is highly anticipated, and fans are eager to see how it will perform at the box office





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