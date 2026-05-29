Disclosure Day Praised as Steven Spielberg's Best Film in 20 Years

The first reactions to Steven Spielberg's new film, Disclosure Day, have been overwhelmingly positive, with many praising Emily Blunt's performance as incredible. The film, which stars Blunt as a Kansas City meteorologist and former journalist at the centre of a massive government conspiracy unraveling, marks the 37th film that Spielberg has directed. The film promises to shake the world with revelations about alien life, while keeping much of the plot shrouded in mystery.

Disclosure Day has been lauded as Steven Spielberg 's best film in 20 years as first reactions have begun flooding in ahead of the science fiction movie's general release on June 12.

It stars Emily Blunt as Margaret Fairchild, a Kansas City meteorologist and former journalist at the centre of a massive government conspiracy unraveling. Emily's performance has been praised as incredible as she stars alongside Josh O'Connor, Colin Firth, Eve Hewson, and Colman Domingo in the David Koepp screenplay.

Spielberg's fascination with UFOs and outer space began in childhood, when his father woke him one night to watch the Perseid meteor shower from a field near their home in Haddon Heights, New Jersey. That early wonder inspired his first amateur film project at just 17, a 1964 feature-length sci-fi movie called Firelight, which he screened at a local Phoenix theater for family and friends, charging $1 per ticket.

Spielberg's fascination with UFOs and outer space has been a recurring theme in his films, including Close Encounters of the Third Kind and E.T. Disclosure Day marks the 37th film that Spielberg has directed. A synopsis for the film reads: 'If you found out we weren't alone, if someone showed you, proved it to you, would that frighten you? This summer, the truth belongs to seven billion people.

We are coming close to... Disclosure Day.

' The film was first reported in April 2024, that Spielberg's next project would be a UFO movie, with filming taking place from February to May 2025 in New York, New Jersey, and Atlanta. First reactions to the film have been overwhelmingly positive, with many praising Emily Blunt's performance as incredible. Collider's Editor-in-Chief, Steven Weintraub wrote: 'In a shock to absolutely no one, Steven Spielberg has delivered another towering home run with Disclosure Day.

I could go on and on about what I loved, but I was lucky enough to see the movie knowing almost nothing, and I strongly recommend you do the same. Stop watching the trailers. The one thing I will say: Emily Blunt is incredible.

' Rotten Tomatoes meanwhile branded Disclosure Day 'absolutely phenomenal', with their reviewer penning: 'I was hanging onto every word, captivated by the story as it all played out. The score perfectly elevates every single scene. Part mystery, part Twilight Zone, something new entirely... WOW.

' Disclosure Day marks a return to Spielberg's roots, with the film based on an original story by the director, but penned by Koepp, who helped write Jurassic Park, Jurassic Park: The Lost World, and War of the Worlds. The film promises to shake the world with revelations about alien life, while keeping much of the plot shrouded in mystery. Elsewhere, film reporter Bill Bria also praised Emily's 'accomplished performance', and called the movie 'riveting, moving stuff.





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