Disclosure Day, directed by Steven Spielberg, follows Emily Blunt's meteorologist and Josh O'Connor's cybersecurity expert whistleblower who find themselves at the center of a movement to expose the government's cover-up of extraterrestrial secrets. Despite mixed reviews, fans praised Emily Blunt's performance in the movie.

Disclosure Day fans have been left 'disappointed' as they agreed that the last 20 minutes of Steven Spielberg 's film 'is the best bit'. The film follows Emily Blunt 's meteorologist and Josh O'Connor's cybersecurity expert whistleblower who find themselves at the center of a movement to expose the government's cover-up of extraterrestrial secrets.

Colin Firth, Colman Domingo and Eve Hewson also star. The sci-fi film was released in UK cinemas on Wednesday, but has received mixed reviews from moviegoers. Despite the mixed reviews, fans were quick to praise Emily's performance in the movie





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Disclosure Day Steven Spielberg Emily Blunt Josh O'connor Colin Firth Colman Domingo Eve Hewson Sci-Fi Film Mixed Reviews Fans Praised Emily Blunt's Performance

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Emily Blunt Stuns at 'Disclosure Day' Premiere as Sci-Fi Epic Draws Early AcclaimAt the New York premiere of Steven Spielberg's 'Disclosure Day,' Emily Blunt dazzled in a Tamara Ralph gown alongside husband John Krasinski. Early reviews praise the film as Spielberg's best in years and highlight Blunt's incredible performance as a meteorologist embroiled in a government conspiracy.

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Emily Blunt Stuns at Premiere of Sci-Fi Epic Disclosure DayActress Emily Blunt, 43, was resplendent in a plunging cream gown as she cosied up to husband John Krasinski at the premiere of her new film Disclosure Day in New York's Lincoln Center on Monday. The film, out on June 12, stars Emily as Margaret Fairchild, a Kansas City meteorologist and former journalist at the centre of a massive government conspiracy unravelling. Emily's performance has been praised as 'incredible' as she stars alongside Josh, Colin Firth, Eve and Colman in the David Koepp screenplay.

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Emily Blunt and John Krasinski Attend Disclosure Day Premiere in New YorkEmily Blunt and John Krasinski attended the premiere of Blunt's new film Disclosure Day in New York's Lincoln Center. Blunt wore a striking Tamara Ralph gown and posed with the film's director Steven Spielberg and her fellow cast members.

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