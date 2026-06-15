Disclosure Day Leads Weekend Box Office Ahead of Toy Story 5 Debut

Disclosure Day secured the top spot at the North American weekend box office with a $44 million debut, the fifth-largest opening of Steven Spielberg's career. The film earned $93 million globally, with IMAX and premium large format screens contributing half of its opening weekend revenue. While Scary Movie and Masters of the Universe saw steep declines, Obsession held strong at second place and The Backrooms continued its climb. Analysts anticipate that Toy Story 5, opening this week, will claim the number one position with a projected debut of around $155 million.

Steven Spielberg 's Disclosure Day emerged as the clear winner at the weekend box office , outperforming all other new releases and securing the number one position.

The film earned an impressive $44 million in North America, marking the fifth-biggest opening of Spielberg's illustrious career. Worldwide, Disclosure Day launched to a total of $93 million, with premium formats such as IMAX and other large-format screens accounting for approximately half of its opening weekend gross. This strong performance is considered slightly above expectations, though largely in line with pre-release projections.

The solid start is seen as crucial for the film's potential summer run, as it faces intense competition beginning this week with the release of Pixar's highly anticipated Toy Story 5. Other films in the top ten experienced varied fortunes. The Holdovers, retitled Obsession for its wide release, held onto second place, demonstrating strong legs. The Backrooms, a low-budget horror hit, continued its climb, showing remarkable staying power.

In contrast, Scary Movie and Masters of the Universe tumbled sharply, with drops of around 70 percent and falling to third and fifth place, respectively. Scary Movie has already grossed $84 million against a modest $30 million budget, representing a significant profit. Masters of the Universe, however, is shaping up to be a major financial disappointment. The reboot cost $200 million to produce and, after two weeks, has only earned $86 million worldwide, raising serious concerns about its viability.

Industry attention now shifts to Toy Story 5, which opens in theaters this week. Analysts predict it will immediately claim the top spot with a massive debut. Estimates suggest an opening around $155 million, which could make it the highest opening of the summer season. The film's arrival is expected to dominate the box office and significantly impact the performance of ongoing releases like Disclosure Day.

Meanwhile, other entertainment news includes the announcement of Anya Taylor-Joy joining the cast of The Lord of the Rings: The Hunt for Gollum, set for release in December 2027, and new details about Hallmark's "Christmas in July" movie series. Additionally, James Gunn clarified that characters Jimmy Olsen and Gorilla Grodd will appear in a new DCU series, and David Jenkins revealed the pilot script for DC Studios' Booster Gold has been submitted.

A trailer for Netflix's Heartstopper Forever is scheduled for release on Tuesday. These developments highlight a busy season for film franchises and streaming content





bleedingcool / 🏆 20. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Box Office Disclosure Day Steven Spielberg Toy Story 5 Masters Of The Universe Scary Movie IMAX Film Weekend

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Spielberg’s ailen film Disclosure Day could be ‘cursed,’ priest saysFather Dan Reehil, a Roman Catholic priest and exorcist with the Diocese of Nashville, floated the concept of formally cursed movies.

Read more »

‘Disclosure Day’ Sends Netflix's Beloved Sci-Fi Series Soaring Up Streaming ChartsNetflix’s The Boroughs is rising on streaming as Steven Spielberg’s ‘Disclosure Day’ renews interest in sci-fi stories.

Read more »

Steven Spielberg's 'Disclosure Day' Smashes Box Office Expectations with Impressive DebutSteven Spielberg's latest alien-themed film, 'Disclosure Day', has exceeded expectations at the box office, earning over $92 million worldwide in its opening weekend. The film, starring Emily Blunt and Josh O'Connor, has already surpassed the total runs of Spielberg's recent movies and secured a spot among the highest-grossing films of 2026. Despite a high budget, the film's strong start suggests it has the potential to become a hit.

Read more »

Disclosure Day: Writer David Koepp Reveals Story Behind Alien DesignDisclosure Day writer David Koepp discusses the movie's alien design, explaining that he and director Steven Spielberg wanted to 'respect the lore' and 'cultural memory' of aliens. The film's extraterrestrials bear the classic look of aliens, and the duo chose not to subvert audience expectations but instead embrace existing theories.

Read more »