Disc Golf in Denver: A Guide to the City's Two Disc Golf Courses and Nearby Options

This article provides a guide to the two disc golf courses within Denver proper and nearby options for those looking to play. It also highlights the beloved 18-hole course in Thornton and the two courses with a total of 36 holes in Camenisch Park in Federal Heights.

Bert Meckfessel plays it from where it lies in Ralston Creek after his last throw bounced off-course on Friday, Feb. 6, 2026, at Memorial Park and Johnny Roberts Disc Golf Course in Arvada, Colo.

Despite being home to more than 280 urban parks, there are just two places to play disc golf within Denver proper. The Denver metro area is home to dozens of disc golf courses, but surprisingly few reside within Mile High City limits. The sun shines through Chris Beach’s disc as he fires it from the tee box while disc golfing with friends on Friday, Feb. 6, 2026, at Memorial Park and Johnny Roberts Disc Golf Course in Arvada, Colo.

In the meantime, there are plenty of places to snap plastic nearby if you’re up for a quick drive. Those willing to trek farther should check out Jacob Morris grabs his NutSac branded disc golf bag while heading down-course on Friday, Feb. 6, 2026, at Memorial Park and Johnny Roberts Disc Golf Course in Arvada, Colo. The beloved 18-hole course that’s great for beginners and seasoned players alike.

Most of the holes there are fairly short, offering prime opportunities to score an ace, and a stream running through the park offers a modest challenge. Don’t expect solitude here, as Johnny Roberts is immensely popular. In fact, As a bonus, you can grab an adult beverage at Another Round (6350 Wadsworth Blvd. , Suite A, Arvada) after or before you play, since it’s only a mile from the park.

Camenisch Park in Federal Heights, which is home to two courses with a total of 36 holes, is known for its challenging terrain with elevation, trees and several hazards all coming into play. The courses are known for their challenging terrain with elevation, trees and several hazards all coming into play. Players tend to favor Lower Badlands, as there have been construction projects near the Upper Badlands course in recent years.

But both offer long-distance shots and require some technical throwing. The courses are known for their challenging terrain with elevation, trees and several hazards all coming into play. Players tend to favor Lower Badlands, as there have been construction projects near the Upper Badlands course in recent years. But both offer long-distance shots and require some technical throwing.

The courses are known for their challenging terrain with elevation, trees and several hazards all coming into play. Players tend to favor Lower Badlands, as there have been construction projects near the Upper Badlands course in recent years. But both offer long-distance shots and require some technical throwing





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Disc Golf Denver Memorial Park Johnny Roberts Disc Golf Course Thornton Camienisch Park Lower Badlands Upper Badlands

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