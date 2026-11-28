Disastrous Week in Las Vegas Raises Major Concerns for K-State Basketball
The Wildcats lost three games by a combined 82 points at the Players Era tournament, exposing significant issues on both ends of the court.
Nov 6, 2026; Manhattan, Kansas, USA; Kansas State Wildcats head coach Casey Alexander talks to an official during the second half against the Cal State Northridge Matadors at Bramlage Coliseum.
Mandatory Credit: Scott Sewell-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect The K-State Wildcats entered Thanksgiving week with an opportunity to build momentum and pick up a signature nonconference victory. Instead, they left Las Vegas with more questions than answers. K-State has now lost four consecutive games, and optimism surrounding the beginning of the Casey Alexander era has quickly disappeared.
K-State's defense is nowhere near good enough There is no bigger concern surrounding the Wildcats right now than their performance on the defensive end. K-State surrendered 303 points in three games, allowing its opponents to average 101 points. Even with Alexander's preference for playing at a fast pace, those numbers are unacceptable. K-State is off to its worst start since 1982-83, excluding the pandemic season.
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