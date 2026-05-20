Disasters of Westminster and the Politics of 'We Are For Us' - Exclusive Video

A satirical take on the state of UK politics, focusing on the scandals, lies, hypocrisy, cliches, and blatant fixes prevalent in Westminster. The text highlights the campaign videos, controversies, and personalities in the Makerfield by-election and its aftermath, featuring Andy Burnham, Robert Kenyon, Darren Jones, and even a cameo appearance by a reality TV star.

Westminster 's dank day brought us all these delights. Its four minutes were so saccharine they should have been sponsored by Messrs Sweet'N Low, purveyors of mush to the elite.

We saw Andy walking among his people, as Moses through the Red Sea; a Moses, mind you, dressed in black leisurewear rather than the flowing robes generally favoured by prophets.

'I don't take anything for granted,' insisted candidate Andy, even while signing up senior staff for when he enters 10 Downing Street. A c. £100k job will reportedly be bunged to Josh Simons, the treacherous fellow who bequeathed him this seat. Mr Burnham continued: 'I am for us.

All of us.

' Does that include poor Sir Keir Starmer? Andy Burnham's rival, Robert Kenyon of Reform UK, says: 'For Andy Burnham, Makerfield will be a stepping stone. For me it is the only place I've ever wanted to represent.

' Reform UK unleashed retaliation at idol Andy: a video of its own candidate, Ashton-born plumber Robert Kenyon. With Makerfield by now staggering under these blows, Reform chairman Lee Anderson turned up to film himself on the doorsteps. At the Commons we had a turn from Darren Jones, Chief Secretary to the PM, who tried to explain delays in handing over documents on Peter Mandelson, as per parliamentary edict.

His material may induce seasickness in all but the most experienced mariners





DailyMail / 🏆 86. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Politics Politics Cliches Blatant Fixes Waste Of Billions Scandals Makerfield By-Election Andy Burnham Robert Kenyon Westminster Darren Jones

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Salute high school girl athletes who triumph over politicsCalifornia continues to allow biological males to compete in, and dominate, girls’ high school sports. It’s a disgrace, as we’ve noted before. And it’s not improved by the f…

Read more »

Global News HighlightsA diverse compilation of news reports covering international relations, US politics, sports, health, and technology.

Read more »

Tudor Dixon returns to Michigan politics with new PAC aimed at boosting Republicans in key battlegroundTudor Dixon announces her role leading United We Fund, a new multi-million dollar PAC aimed at boosting Republicans in battleground state Michigan.

Read more »

Dispatches from Westminster: A Day of Scandals, Lies, and HypocrisyA satirical and scathing commentary on the state of British politics, highlighting the scandals, lies, and hypocrisy within the Westminster establishment.

Read more »