Disaster for Trump-Friendly Concert as Headliner Flees Event

Donald Trump

Country musician Martina McBride has pulled out of a music event linked to President Trump that she was due to headline, a day after it was announced.

The announcement came hours after several other performers confirmed they were pulling the plug on their appearances, citing communication problems about how the event was sold to them.was announced on Wednesday, set to take place on the National Mall between June 27 to June 10, as part of the extended celebrations for America’s 250th birthday. The line-up for the run of free gigs included McBride, rappers Young MC, Flo Rida and Vanilla Ice, soul band The Commodores, dance act C+C Music Factory, Poison frontman Bret Michaels, pop duo Milli Vanilli and funk act Morris Day & The Time.

Martina McBride onstage at the 60th Academy Of Country Music Awards held at the Ford Center at The Star on May 08, 2025 in Frisco, Texas. However, confusion over the fair’s MAGA-affiliation meant that by Thursday, four of the nine acts announced on Wednesday had pulled out of the event. Most said they were not informed of the connection to the Trump administration when they were booked.social media on Thursday that she wanted to “clear the air” about her booking.

The musician said she was “presented with an opportunity to perform at a nonpartisan event but that turned out to be misleading. ” The country star said she “asked lots of questions” before signing on, and believed it was a “great way to celebrate the states and also bring people together in the way that only music can. ”She added after the announcement, “things started changing and what we were told is, in fact, not what is happening.

” McBride, who said fans had “reached out” after her involvement was announced, said she has made a career out of attempting to give people a voice.

“It greatly upsets me that any fan who has been moved by my music may now feel like I’m abandoning the meaning behind those songs,” she wrote. “I assure you, that is not the case. ” The announcement came an hour after The Commodores, formerly fronted by Lionel Richie, announced on Thursday they would also not be performing.

“Our music has always been our voice and we choose not to publicly affiliate with any single political party,” the band said in aThe band currently tours with one original member, William King, who co-wrote the 1981 hit “Lady. ” Richie left the band the following year. The Daily Beast has contacted Freedom 250, which has organized the event, for comment.

The backlash around Trump’s links to the public and privately-funded Freedom 250 events has grown, with many of the companies sponsoring Freedom 250 events havingon Wednesday, “this is not a White House event,” and said it will represent all 50 states and 6 territories.only has a generic Great American State Fair page listed, where people can register for free tickets, but no artists are mentioned.still has the original tour picture pinned to the top, with no update to the line-up, even though nearly half the acts have now canceled. The bill featured two artists featuring band members who had died, adding to the confusion around their inclusion.

Milli Vanilli’s original member, Rob Pilatus, died in 1998, leaving Fab Morvan to tour the retro circuit under the band’s name. They were busted lip-synching to their hit records, although Morvan now sings in concert himself. Fab Morvan of Milli Vanilli attends the 68th GRAMMY Awards on February 01, 2026 in Los Angeles, California.

“Let’s celebrate life and music and take a trip down memory lane. I feel honored to be a part of the Great American State Fair as it will celebrate the 250 Year Anniversary of America with so many other accomplished artists. Looking forward to reconnecting with you across the USA this summer and to finally sing Milli Vanilli songs live in person!

”Williams said his agent had never mentioned Trump when booking the show, and that he was getting messages saying “’We’re gonna cancel C+C Music Factory, this is going to be a terrible show. ’” He added, “I don’t f--- with Trump. I don’t give a f--- about Trump… I know the type of f---ing anarchy he creates. But the day I let you motherf-----s tell me what to do, is the day I die.

” Confirming he will perform and has no fear of being canceled, he also pointed out his audience is “90 percent” white people, and said, “70 percent of those white people probably voted for Republicans. ”Rapper Young MC performs onstage during Hammer's House Party at Five Point Amphitheater on July 13, 2019 in Irvine, California. On Wednesday, rapper Young MC, who had a hit with “Bust a Move” in 1989, said he would not be performing.

“I was told one thing and then it was a bait-and-switch. All the comments I’ve seen from the artists that have dropped out thought it was supposed to be a regular show in D.C. ”Rapper Vanilla Ice performs onstage during the 9th Annual Tequila & Taco Music Festival at Ventura County Fairgrounds and Event Center on July 24, 2021 in Ventura, California.

“But when an event is presented to an artist they’re booked on as nonpolitical and nonpartisan, and then turns around and becomes hyper-partisan like it’s a rally, that’s when I have a problem,” the rapper said. That leaves Flo Rida, Bret Michaels, C+C Music Factory and Milli Vanilli as performers yet to cancel.

And while MAGA has yet to hit up their more high-profile musical supporters, including Kid Rock and Nicki Minaj, “Ice Ice Baby” hitmaker Vanilla Ice has also guaranteed he will be there.





thedailybeast / 🏆 307. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Donald-Trump Martina-Mc-Bride State-Fair Milli-Vanilli The-Commodores

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

U.S. Allies Laugh at Trump’s Wild Idea to Fix His DisasterLeigh Kimmins is a writer at the Daily Beast, and former news editor / senior reporter at the Daily Star in London. He also worked at Mail Online and studied international journalism at John Moores University in Liverpool.

Read more »

As Trump Dismantles the White House, U.S. to Celebrate 250th Birthday With Concert at National MallAs Trump continues to dismantle the White House, a massive bash is set to take place at the National Mall to mark the U.S.' 250th birthday.

Read more »

Trump-Friendly Music Event Starts Falling ApartElections

Read more »

Dems in Maine's Trump-friendly district back Platner despite party backlashMaine Democrats vying for Jared Golden's House seat lined up behind Graham Platner, exposing a rift with centrists who rebuked his Senate candidacy.

Read more »