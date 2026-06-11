Disarray over Labour's defence spending plans raises fears for RAF's next high-tech fighter program

The Tempest Global Combat Air Programme (GCAP) is a joint venture between the UK, Italy, and Japan to build a sixth-generation stealth jet, with a proposed target of 2035 for it to enter service. The first concept aircraft, a supersonic testbed for new technologies, had been earmarked to take its first flight by the end of next year, before prototypes and production follow. The 'combat air demonstrator' is currently being built at BAE Systems in Lancashire. But the Ministry of Defence is now silent on whether the December 2027 deadline is still in place, amid growing confusion and concern about the wider Defence Investment Plan.

Fears have been raised about the future of the programme to build the RAF's next high-tech fighter amid disarray over Labour's defence spending plans. The Tempest Global Combat Air Programme (GCAP) is a joint venture between the UK, Italy , and Japan to build a sixth-generation stealth jet , with a proposed target of 2035 for it to enter service.

The first concept aircraft, a supersonic testbed for new technologies, had been earmarked to take its first flight by the end of next year, before prototypes and production follow. The 'combat air demonstrator' is currently being built at BAE Systems in Lancashire. But the Ministry of Defence is now silent on whether the December 2027 deadline is still in place, amid growing confusion and concern about the wider Defence Investment Plan.

Liberal Democrat defence spokesman James MacCleary tabled a written question to the MOD in May asking about the deadline, but despite it being required to respond by June 2 he has yet to receive a reply. The MOD has also not responded to a request from the Daily Mail for clarity.

Labour ministers are embroiled in a major row over the scale of the DIP, with expectations that the Treasury wants to limit the spending boost to less than half the £28billion experts believe is required. Defence Secretary John Healey stunned Westminster this morning by resigning with a blast at the money on offer. According to reports, Japan is concerned by Britain's failure to deliver on an overdue £6 billion investment in GCAP.

The Daily Mail's Don't Leave Britain Defenceless campaign has been pushing Labour to boost spending for the Armed Forces. The GCAP Tempest is a highly advanced sixth generation fighter jet fully compatible with AI and drones. It is due to replace the RAF's ageing Typhoon jets, which entered service in 2003. Last summer BAE told the Mail it would be 'ready for first flight' by December 2027, although the exact date was still to be finalised.

The defence giant insisted there was 'no delay' and that the jet remained 'on track' for completion within a 'five-year window' announced in 2022. Liberal Democrat defence spokesman James MacCleary tabled a written question to the MOD in May asking about the deadline, but despite it being required to respond by June 2 he has yet to receive a reply. The Financial Times has reported how Japan is growing anxious about Britain's commitment to the programme.

Britain's failure to put up £6billion to cover design and development costs was apparently raised on Foreign Secretary Yvette Cooper's visit to Japan in April. More than 4,000 UK defence manufacturing jobs could be lost should the GCAP Tempest collaboration between Britain, Japan, and Italy collapse. Labour faced outrage last night over claims billions of pounds have been slashed from a proposed boost to defence.

The Treasury is understood to have cut £5 billion from an increase in Armed Forces investment to meet the threat posed by Russia. Chancellor Rachel Reeves has clawed back the sum despite Labour's advisers warning Britain could be in direct conflict with Moscow within three years. The compromise thrashed out by Ms Reeves, Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer, and the Defence Secretary would see a proposed £18 billion surge in defence spending reduced to £13 billion over four years.

The Defence Investment Plan (DIP), which should have been published last year, has been redrafted despite last year's Strategic Defence Review recommending a £28 billion boost to defence spending is required. Last night Sky News reported that the Chief of the Defence Staff, Air Chief Marshal Sir Rich Knighton, has written to the PM with his concerns about the cash available.

Tory MP and former Army officer Ben Obese-Jecty said: 'The fact that the Chief of the Defence Staff has now had to intervene in the fiasco that is the Defence Investment Plan shows how far away it still is from being read





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Tempest Global Combat Air Programme (GCAP) RAF's Next High-Tech Fighter Program Sixth-Generation Stealth Jet Supersonic Testbed For New Technologies BAE Systems In Lancashire Ministry Of Defence Defence Investment Plan (DIP) Defence Secretary John Healey Liberal Democrat Defence Spokesman James Maccl Japan Italy UK Defence Companies Across The Sector Defence Manufacturing Jobs Defence Investment Plan (DIP) Defence Secretary John Healey Liberal Democrat Defence Spokesman James Maccl Japan Italy UK Defence Companies Across The Sector Defence Manufacturing Jobs Defence Investment Plan (DIP) Defence Secretary John Healey Liberal Democrat Defence Spokesman James Maccl Japan Italy UK Defence Companies Across The Sector Defence Manufacturing Jobs Defence Investment Plan (DIP) Defence Secretary John Healey Liberal Democrat Defence Spokesman James Maccl Japan Italy UK Defence Companies Across The Sector Defence Manufacturing Jobs Defence Investment Plan (DIP) Defence Secretary John Healey Liberal Democrat Defence Spokesman James Maccl Japan Italy UK Defence Companies Across The Sector Defence Manufacturing Jobs Defence Investment Plan (DIP) Defence Secretary John Healey Liberal Democrat Defence Spokesman James Maccl Japan Italy UK Defence Companies Across The Sector Defence Manufacturing Jobs Defence Investment Plan (DIP) Defence Secretary John Healey Liberal Democrat Defence Spokesman James Maccl Japan Italy UK Defence Companies Across The Sector Defence Manufacturing Jobs Defence Investment Plan (DIP) Defence Secretary John Healey Liberal Democrat Defence Spokesman James Maccl Japan Italy UK Defence Companies Across The Sector Defence Manufacturing Jobs Defence Investment Plan (DIP) Defence Secretary John Healey Liberal Democrat Defence Spokesman James Maccl Japan Italy UK Defence Companies Across The Sector Defence Manufacturing Jobs Defence Investment Plan (DIP) Defence Secretary John Healey Liberal Democrat Defence Spokesman James Maccl Japan Italy UK Defence Companies Across The Sector Defence Manufacturing Jobs Defence Investment Plan (DIP) Defence Secretary John Healey Liberal Democrat Defence Spokesman James Maccl Japan Italy UK Defence Companies Across The Sector Defence Manufacturing Jobs Defence Investment Plan (DIP) Defence Secretary John Healey Liberal Democrat Defence Spokesman James Maccl Japan Italy UK Defence Companies Across The Sector Defence Manufacturing Jobs Defence Investment Plan (DIP) Defence Secretary John Healey Liberal Democrat Defence Spokesman James Maccl Japan Italy UK Defence Companies Across The Sector Defence Manufacturing Jobs Defence Investment Plan (DIP) Defence Secretary John Healey Liberal Democrat Defence Spokesman James Maccl Japan Italy UK Defence Companies Across The Sector Defence Manufacturing Jobs Defence Investment Plan (DIP) Defence Secretary John Healey Liberal Democrat Defence Spokesman James Maccl Japan Italy UK Defence Companies Across The Sector Defence Manufacturing Jobs Defence Investment Plan (DIP) Defence Secretary John Healey

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