Disappear Completely: A Hidden Gem of Psychological Horror on Netflix

A photojournalist cursed to lose his senses must confront his past and his family's future in this 100% Rotten Tomatoes-rated horror film now streaming on Netflix.

Disappear Completely is a Mexican psychological horror film directed by Luis Javier Henaine that has quietly arrived on Netflix in April 2024 after premiering at Fantastic Fest in 2022.

Despite a perfect 100% Rotten Tomatoes score and a Top 10 spot in its native Mexico, the film has struggled to find an international audience. This is a shame because Disappear Completely offers a deeply personal and unsettling experience that transcends typical horror tropes. The story follows Santiago, a photojournalist who makes his living by capturing gruesome crime scene photos for tabloids.

After photographing a politician who has been partially devoured by rats but is still alive, Santiago unknowingly captures a demonic entity in his lens. This triggers a curse that slowly strips away his five senses, mirroring the karmic punishment for his exploitative profession.

As Santiago races against time to find a cure, consulting doctors, shamans, and even the demon itself, he must also confront his strained relationship with his pregnant girlfriend Marce, who wants to keep the baby he insists they cannot have. The film excels in its immersive storytelling. Director Henaine intentionally avoided jump scares and musical cues, instead focusing on realistic depictions of witchcraft and folk horror. He drew from real Mexican beliefs about witchcraft to ground the film in authenticity.

The audience experiences Santiago's sensory loss firsthand: as his hearing fades, the movie's sound design becomes muffled until silence takes over; as his sight dims, the visuals blur and eventually go black. This technique forces viewers into Santiago's perspective, making the horror feel personal and inescapable. At its core, Disappear Completely is about accountability and the cost of one's actions. Santiago's profession involves profiting from others' tragedy, and the curse reflects a moral reckoning.

His relationship with Marce adds emotional depth, as his refusal to accept fatherhood becomes part of his punishment. The final scenes are particularly powerful: the audience is left in complete sensory deprivation alongside Santiago, emphasizing his isolation and the consequences of his choices. Disappear Completely is a rare gem that combines urban realism with folk horror, tackling themes of superstition, politics, and family. It asks viewers to consider what they would do if they were slowly erased from the world.

For those seeking a thoughtful, chilling horror film that lingers long after the credits, this is a must-watch. Netflix currently hosts it, but given its under-the-radar status, horror enthusiasts should seek it out before it disappears completely. The film also features a strong performance by Harold Torres as Santiago, who conveys the character's desperation and guilt with subtle intensity. Tete Espinoza as Marce provides a grounding presence, highlighting the emotional stakes beyond the supernatural.

The cinematography by Alejandro Mejia uses handheld cameras and muted colors to enhance the gritty realism. Henaine's background in documentary filmmaking shines through in the authentic depiction of Mexico City's underbelly. The political angle, with the senator being cursed by a rival, adds a layer of commentary on corruption. Yet the focus remains on Santiago's internal journey.

The film does not rely on gore; instead, the horror builds through psychological tension and sensory manipulation. Disappear Completely is a testament to how horror can be both entertaining and meaningful. It deserves a wider audience and stands as one of the best horror films of recent years





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