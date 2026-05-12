Disabled Worker Wins 329,000 Pound Payout After Unfair Dismissal Over Potato Bag Incident

Alan Jones was sacked by Pilkington UK Limited after surveillance footage of him lifting potatoes was mistaken for outside employment. He won a massive settlement for disability discrimination.

Alan Jones, a fifty-nine-year-old resident of Merseyside, has successfully secured a compensation payment totaling 329,000 pounds following a protracted legal battle with his former employer, Pilkington UK Limited.

This substantial award comes after the company dismissed Mr. Jones based on skewed interpretations of surveillance footage. Having served the organization faithfully since the 1980s, Mr. Jones found himself in a vulnerable position after developing radiation-induced neuropathy, a severe condition resulting from cancer treatment. This chronic health issue led to significant muscle loss in his dominant shoulder, which, combined with clinical depression, rendered him unfit for his professional duties.

Despite his long tenure and established disability, the company chose a path of suspicion over support. The conflict began when Pilkington UK Limited placed Mr. Jones under surveillance, acting on reports that he had been seen wearing work boots and engaging in physical activity. The footage captured by the company showed Mr. Jones assisting a friend on a farming errand, where he briefly lifted a small bag of potatoes and passed a hosepipe.

Instead of viewing this as a brief moment of social assistance or limited physical capability, the company interpreted these actions as evidence that Mr. Jones was secretly employed by another party while receiving sick pay. This interpretation led to his dismissal in October 2019, a move that sparked a years-long fight for justice. Supported by Thompsons Solicitors and Unite the Union, Mr. Jones challenged the decision, claiming that he had been a victim of disability discrimination.

During the Employment Tribunal proceedings in August 2021, it became evident that the company had acted on a mistaken belief that was directly linked to Mr. Jones's disability. The tribunal highlighted a critical failure on the part of the employer: the company had not sought updated medical evidence before making the drastic decision to fire him. The panel concluded that the dismissal constituted discrimination arising from disability.

Although Pilkington UK Limited attempted to appeal this decision in April 2023, the Employment Appeal Tribunal dismissed the appeal, reaffirming that employers cannot rely on assumptions or superficial surveillance to override legitimate medical evidence regarding a disabled employee's health status. The emotional toll of this experience was profound. Mr. Jones described the subsequent six years as an 'extremely stressful six years' during which he felt his character was unfairly maligned.

He expressed deep disappointment that a company he had served for decades responded to his illness with suspicion rather than the support he expected. The discovery that he had been monitored by surveillance was particularly unsettling, leaving him feeling violated and vilified. He also noted that his former role as a union representative might have contributed to him being viewed as unwelcome by the company leadership.

Through his story, he emphasizes the critical importance of union membership in ensuring that workers are protected from unfair treatment and that employers are held accountable for their actions. Legal experts involved in the case have used this outcome to warn other organizations about the dangers of making assumptions regarding the capabilities of disabled staff.

Bernie Wentworth, the Head of Employment Rights at Thompsons Solicitors, noted that the case serves as a stark reminder of the legal consequences that arise when companies ignore medical evidence in favor of their own interpretations. Similarly, Stephen Pinder, the Legal Director for Unite, asserted that the ruling sends a powerful message: surveillance and guesswork cannot replace professional medical assessments.

This case stands as a landmark for employee rights, reinforcing the necessity for empathy, medical accuracy, and fair process in the workplace, especially when dealing with vulnerable individuals facing chronic health challenges





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