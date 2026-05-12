Disabled Worker Secures Massive Payout After Unlawful Dismissal by Pilkington UK

Alan Jones was awarded over 329,000 pounds in compensation after an employment tribunal found he was unfairly dismissed due to disability discrimination following a dispute over surveillance footage.

Alan Jones, a resident of Merseyside and a dedicated employee of Pilkington UK Limited, has secured a significant legal victory after a prolonged and arduous battle against his former employer.

Having served the company with loyalty since the 1980s, Mr. Jones found himself in a precarious position when his health declined. He developed a severe condition known as radiation-induced neuropathy, a direct consequence of cancer treatment he had undergone. This chronic illness led to substantial muscle loss in his dominant shoulder, making physical labor impossible.

Coupled with clinical depression, these health challenges left him completely unfit for work, a status that was officially recognized and accepted by all parties involved in the legal proceedings, including the company. Despite his recognized disability, the relationship between Mr. Jones and Pilkington UK Limited soured when the company began to question the legitimacy of his sick leave.

Acting on reports that he had been seen wearing work boots and engaging in physical activity, the firm decided to place him under covert surveillance. The footage obtained by the company showed Mr. Jones accompanying a friend on a brief farming errand. During this outing, he was seen lifting a small bag of potatoes and passing a hosepipe.

The company interpreted these brief, helpful gestures as evidence that he was covertly employed by another party and that his actions were inconsistent with his medical claims. Consequently, in October 2019, Pilkington UK Limited terminated his employment, asserting that he had misled them about his capacity to work. In response to his sudden dismissal, Mr. Jones sought legal recourse, supported by the expertise of Thompsons Solicitors and the collective strength of Unite the Union.

He filed a claim for disability discrimination, arguing that his firing was not based on fact but on a misunderstanding of his condition. During a hearing in August 2021, the Employment Tribunal sided with Mr. Jones. The panel concluded that the company had acted on a mistaken belief that was directly linked to his disability.

More importantly, the tribunal highlighted that Pilkington had failed to seek updated medical evidence or consult professionals before making the decision to sack a long-term employee. The ruling established that dismissing an employee based on assumptions about their health, without proper medical verification, constitutes unlawful discrimination. Pilkington UK Limited did not accept the initial ruling and attempted to overturn it through an appeal at the Employment Appeal Tribunal in April 2023.

However, this attempt proved unsuccessful. The appellate court upheld the original decision, reinforcing the principle that surveillance and assumptions cannot override legitimate medical evidence.

As a result of this failed appeal, the company was ordered to pay Mr. Jones compensation totaling more than 329,000 pounds. For Mr. Jones, the financial award provided some closure, but the emotional scars remained deep. He described the previous six years as an extremely stressful period where his character was unfairly questioned and his loyalty to the company was met with suspicion rather than support.

Reflecting on the experience, Mr. Jones expressed a profound sense of violation and vilification, noting that the discovery of the surveillance was particularly unsettling. He mentioned that as a former union representative, he felt targeted and pushed out of the organization he had served for decades. He credited the unwavering support of his family, friends, and his legal team for helping him navigate the psychological toll of the case.

The legal experts involved, including Bernie Wentworth and Stephen Pinder, emphasized that this case serves as a stark warning to all employers. They argued that companies must prioritize the understanding of a disabled worker's specific condition and rely on professional medical evidence rather than jumping to conclusions based on fragmented surveillance footage. This victory underscores the importance of union membership in ensuring fairness and holding powerful corporations accountable for their treatment of vulnerable employees





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