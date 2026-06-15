Disabled Model Samanta Bullock Denied Boarding by British Airways, Considering Legal Action

Samanta Bullock, a model and disability advocate, was barred from a British Airways flight because she was alone and the crew could not assist her. She calls it discrimination and is exploring legal action.

Disabled model and disability rights advocate Samanta Bullock has revealed she was not permitted to board a British Airways flight from New York to London because she was travelling alone.

The airline reportedly told her that the crew could not assist her to the toilet during the flight or evacuate her in an emergency. Bullock, who has used a wheelchair for years and travels independently for work, described the incident as discrimination and is exploring legal action against the airline. She shared her ordeal on Instagram, stating that she booked her flight two months in advance and arrived ready to travel as she always does.

The denial of boarding came despite her having no ticket issues, safety violations, or missing documentation. Bullock was eventually rebooked on an American Airlines flight without her consent and faced similar questioning about her ability to use the toilet alone. Bullock, who was traveling to participate in the Bullock Inclusion fashion show and the UN COSP Conference on the rights of people with disabilities, highlighted the financial burden this policy imposes on disabled passengers.

She argued that requiring a companion effectively forces disabled travelers to pay for two flights, charging them more for the same freedom non-disabled passengers enjoy. Her post sparked widespread outrage, with comments flooding in calling the airline's actions humiliating and discriminatory. Fellow disability advocate Sophie Morgan expressed exhaustion and frustration, noting that such incidents are not isolated. Morgan, who runs the Rights On Flights campaign, stated that despite efforts to improve airline policies, little has changed.

She receives daily messages from disabled travelers facing similar barriers, indicating a systemic issue. Legal context was provided by Bullock, who referenced the Air Carrier Access Act (ACAA) in the US, which prohibits discrimination against passengers with disabilities. In the UK, the Civil Aviation Authority mandates free assistance for disabled and reduced-mobility passengers at airports and during flights.

However, enforcement remains a challenge. British Airways issued a statement apologizing and promising to investigate the incident. The news has reignited calls for stronger protections and accountability for airlines. Readers expressed solidarity, with one commenting that such treatment is an everyday occurrence for disabled people.

The incident underscores the ongoing struggle for equal access in air travel, where independence is often questioned and denied based on disability. Bullock's determination to pursue legal action aims to set a precedent and ensure that other disabled travelers are not subjected to similar discrimination





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