Dirtbike rider sent to hospital after being struck by school bus

A dirtbike rider was rushed to a hospital after colliding with a school bus Tuesday.ABC 6 confirmed the collision happened on Wiltshire Road near Whitehead Road

ABC 6 confirmed the collision happened on Wiltshire Road near Whitehead Road at about 4:43 p.m. An adult operating a Honda dirtbike was heading eastbound on Whitehead Rd, police confirmed in a new release.

At the same time, an adult was operating a South Western School District school bus southbound on Wiltshire Rd. The person on the dirtbike ran the stop sign and struck the school bus in the front passenger side. The impact knocked the rider off the bike, according to a news release. The person was taken to Grant Medical Center in critical condition, according to the release.

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The adult driver of the South Western School District bus and all occupants of the bus were uninjured. South Western City Schools confirms it was charter school students on board. The Accident Investigation Unit responded to the crash scene, according to police. Anyone with knowledge of the involved vehicle or driver is encouraged to contact them at 645-4767.

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