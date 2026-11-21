A man died after his electric dirt bike collided with another vehicle on Rochester's northeast side on Friday evening, according to police.

Rochester police officers investigate a fatal crash involving an electric dirt bike and another vehicle on Bay Street on Friday, Nov. 20, 2026. The dirt bike operator was pronounced dead at Strong Memorial Hospital.

Rochester, N.Y. — A man died after his electric dirt bike collided with another vehicle on Rochester's northeast side Friday evening, according to police. Officers responded around 9 p.m. to the 1000 block of Bay Street, where they found the rider with severe injuries, police said. He was taken to Strong Memorial Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

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His identity has not yet been released. Police said the other vehicle sustained damage and that drugs and alcohol have been ruled out as contributing factors. The circumstances surrounding the crash remain unclear. Seneca Park Zoo announced Friday that Genny C., a 49-year-old African elephant who has called the zoo home for nearly five decades, is receiving palliative care as her health declines.

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A man died after his electric dirt bike collided with another vehicle on Rochester's northeast side on Friday evening, according to police.