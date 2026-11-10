Dirk Pitt Thriller Obsidian Sky Published by Dirk Cussler

New Dirk Pitt book Obsidian Sky hits shelves Nov 10. Dirk Cussler continues Clive's legacy with globe-spanning thriller featuring ancient mysteries and global stakes.

The highly anticipated new Dirk Pitt adventure, titled Obsidian Sky, is officially available to the public starting today, November 10. This latest installment marks a significant milestone for the enduring action-adventure franchise, as it arrives more than six years after the death of its creator, Clive Cussler, in 2020. The book is published by G.P. Putnam's Sons and serves as the 28th entry in the bestselling series that has captivated readers since its inception in 1973.

Obsidian Sky Plot And Ancient Mysteries

The narrative begins with a dramatic rescue mission led by Dirk Pitt, the director of the National Underwater and Marine Agency, or NUMA. Pitt saves a group of archaeologists who are trapped inside a cavern following a violent earthquake. Their survival leads to the discovery of a mysterious silver scroll estimated to be 2,000 years old. This artifact is written in a language even older than Phoenician and appears to hold clues to a priceless ancient treasure.

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The plot deepens when Pitt and his longtime partner, Al Giordino, investigate the disappearance of a freighter in the Mediterranean Sea. Upon locating the shipwreck, they find that its cargo has vanished without a trace. These two distinct mysteries converge to launch Pitt on a dangerous international journey involving drugs, deceit, and secret technology. The publisher warns that the events in the book threaten a potential cataclysmic event impacting all of humanity.

Dirk Cussler Continues Literary Legacy

Although the book bears the name of Clive Cussler, Obsidian Sky was written by his son, Dirk Cussler. The younger Cussler had already co-authored eight novels with his father before Clive passed away in 2020. Following his father's death, Dirk Cussler took over as the primary author of the series, ensuring the franchise continued to deliver the high-stakes action that defined the original books. He previously wrote The Devil's Sea and The Corsican Shadow on his own.

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Dirk Cussler brings unique real-world experience to the page, having participated in his father's NUMA expeditions. This background includes searching for historic shipwrecks and underwater exploration, which adds authenticity to the series' detailed descriptions of marine environments. His role in continuing the franchise has allowed fans to maintain the same quality of adventure fiction that made Clive Cussler a legendary figure in the genre.

Available Formats And Publication Details

Readers can access the new thriller in multiple formats, including hardcover, ebook, and audiobook versions. The hardcover edition consists of 496 pages and carries a suggested retail price of $34. This physical copy is available for purchase through major retailers, offering a substantial read for fans of the genre. The audiobook version is narrated by Scott Brick, providing an auditory experience for listeners who prefer to hear the adventure unfold.

The official description highlights key elements such as a forgotten civilization, a lost Biblical artifact, and a criminal enterprise lurking beneath the seas. These themes promise to keep readers engaged with globe-spanning thrills and dangerous technology. For longtime fans, this release offers a chance to reunite with one of fiction's most enduring protagonists and explore the expanded literary legacy established over five decades ago.

The release of Obsidian Sky demonstrates the lasting appeal of the Dirk Pitt series and the successful transition of authorship to the next generation. By combining Clive Cussler's original vision with Dirk Cussler's editorial expertise and real-world knowledge, the series maintains its status as a staple of action-adventure fiction. The return of this iconic character ensures that the legacy of NUMA and its dangerous, mysterious missions continues to thrive in contemporary literature.