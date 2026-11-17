DIRECTV Streaming provides access to 20 live news channels including CNN, FOX News, and CNBC. The service features cloud DVR and starts at $39.99 monthly for new subscribers.

DIRECTV Streaming is currently positioning itself as a premium option for consumers seeking comprehensive live news coverage across multiple devices. The platform offers a robust selection of broadcast channels that cater heavily to political junkies and news enthusiasts during critical election seasons.

Live News Channels Included in Service

The core DIRECTV Streaming package includes more than 20 live news channels for viewers. This lineup features major national networks such as CNN, FOX News, MS Now, C-Span, and C-Span 2. Viewers also get access to financial news through CNBC and FOX Business, alongside international perspectives from CNN International and i24News. The package further includes Newsmax to round out the diverse political spectrum available on the service.

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Beyond national cable networks, the DIRECTV Streaming service integrates local broadcast channels where they are available. Subscribers can tune into major affiliates including ABC, CBS, NBC, FOX, and The CW. MyNetworkTV is also included in the mix for those who require broader local content coverage. This combination ensures that users can watch both national debates and local news reports simultaneously.

Monthly Pricing and Savings Structure

New customers can subscribe to the DIRECTV Streaming service for just $39.99 per month for the first two months of service. This promotional rate represents an 11% savings per month compared to the standard price. The discount amounts to $5 off each month, totaling $10 in savings over the initial period.

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After the two-month promotional period concludes, the monthly price auto-renews at its then-current price. The current standard price for the service is $44.99 per month. Subscribers must cancel the service before the promotional period ends to avoid the price increase. This structure allows users to test the service at a reduced cost before committing to the higher rate.

Cloud DVR and Entertainment Add-Ons

The DIRECTV Streaming platform includes an unlimited cloud DVR to record programs. This feature allows viewers to relive favorite debate moments over and over again. Users do not have to worry about losing DVR cloud storage due to capacity limits. The cloud-based system ensures that recordings are accessible from any internet-connected device.

For those seeking even more content, DIRECTV offers a Genre Pack. This add-on provides access to HBO Max, Hulu, Disney+, and AMC+. It also includes more than 60 live channels such as FX, HGTV, A&E, Bravo, and BET. The Entertainment Pack expands the library to include Comedy Central, Discovery Channel, E!, Food Network, and Hallmark Channel. Additional options like Game Show Network, ION, and Lifetime are also part of this extensive bundle.

Trial Offers and Subscription Terms

These offers are available to new customers only through the DIRECTV Streaming platform. The service includes a five-day free trial to try out the service before committing month-to-month. This trial period allows potential subscribers to evaluate the news lineup and streaming quality. Additional terms apply to all promotional offers and subscription plans.

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DIRECTV Streaming supports viewing on a 4K TV, smartphone, tablet, laptop, or other internet-connected devices. The platform is designed to deliver live news seamlessly across these various screens. Users can access their favorite debate and analysis shows and reports during the midterm elections season across the United States. The service aims to provide a step above the rest compared to other streaming options available in the market.