DIRECTV offers a new streaming bundle for $34.99 monthly for two months. The package includes Disney+, Hulu, HBO Max, AMC+, and over 60 live channels to consolidate holiday viewing.

DIRECTV has officially launched its new MyEntertainment Genre Pack, a strategic bundle designed to consolidate four major streaming platforms alongside more than sixty live television channels into a single subscription service. This launch arrives as a timely solution for consumers seeking to reduce the growing burden of managing multiple separate streaming accounts during the peak holiday viewing season. The package provides immediate access to high-demand content libraries from Disney Plus, Hulu, HBO Max, and AMC Plus without the need for individual logins or separate billing cycles for each service.

The promotional pricing for this comprehensive entertainment bundle is set at $34.99 per month for the initial two months of service. This introductory rate offers a substantial discount compared to the regular monthly price of $42.99, which will automatically apply once the promotional period expires. The special offer is scheduled to conclude strictly on January 5, 2027, creating a specific and urgent deadline for consumers to evaluate the long-term value of the subscription before the price increase takes effect.

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For households looking to streamline their holiday entertainment routine, the MyEntertainment package includes a five-day free trial period. This trial allows users to explore the extensive lineup of festive movies, seasonal musicals, and live sports before committing to the paid subscription. The service is designed to automatically continue each month at the regular price after the trial and promotional periods end, unless the user proactively cancels the agreement through customer service channels.

The core content value of the bundle lies in its aggregation of premium on-demand libraries with real-time broadcasting capabilities. Subscribers gain instant entry to Disney Plus for family-friendly classics like A Very Jonas Christmas Movie, and Hulu for a vast catalog of television series. HBO Max contributes premium cable originals and blockbuster cinema, while AMC Plus adds niche content from networks like IFC and SundanceTV. This combination ensures that viewers can access diverse programming without switching between different applications.

In addition to digital streaming apps, the package includes more than sixty live TV channels to support real-time news and unscripted television. The live component features popular networks such as Bravo, Comedy Central, Food Network, HGTV, History, and National Geographic. This integration aims to reduce the friction of device switching and provides a comprehensive hub for both scheduled live events and on-demand binge-watching, catering to families with varied viewing tastes.

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DIRECTV is also integrating its MyCinema add-on into the package for the first two months at no additional cost. This add-on provides access to twelve movie-focused channels including Turner Classic Movies, Hallmark Family, Hallmark Mystery, Great American Family, Grit, and Sony Movies. Maintaining this benefit requires the customer to remain on a qualifying base plan, and the service renews at a rate of $10.99 per month plus applicable tax after the promotional window closes.

The strategic positioning of MyEntertainment reflects a direct response to consumer fatigue regarding the complexity of modern streaming subscriptions. By bundling high-demand services like Disney Plus and HBO Max, DIRECTV aims to become a central hub for household entertainment. This approach contrasts with individual streaming services that often require separate logins and billing information, potentially increasing the likelihood of churn if users cannot keep track of every monthly payment.

For content providers such as Disney and Warner Bros. Discovery, this partnership offers broader distribution reach and improved retention. It allows these platforms to remain top-of-mind for viewers who might otherwise cancel individual subscriptions to save money. The bundle structure encourages retention by making the cost of accessing these services appear lower when amortized across a larger package that includes live TV.

The immediate impact on consumer spending is a potential reduction in monthly entertainment expenses during the critical holiday shopping season. Paying for Disney Plus, Hulu, HBO Max, and AMC Plus separately would significantly exceed the $34.99 promotional rate. Even at the full price of $42.99, the bundle offers a consolidated cost that may be lower than the sum of the individual service fees for many users, provided they utilize the included cloud DVR storage.

Eligibility for this special holiday offer is restricted strictly to new customers only. Existing DIRECTV subscribers or those with prior account histories may not qualify for the promotional pricing or the bundled services. Terms for the included apps apply and do not replace existing subscriptions, which must be managed separately by the user. Additional terms and conditions apply, and interested parties are advised to review the specific details before signing up.

Unlimited hours of cloud DVR storage are included in the package, allowing customers to record live programming and watch it whenever they like. This feature adds practical value for viewers who cannot watch live television broadcasts in real-time. It enhances the appeal of the live TV component by providing flexibility in viewing schedules and ensuring that time-sensitive holiday specials are not missed.

The MyCinema add-on specifically targets movie enthusiasts with channels like Turner Classic Movies and the Smithsonian Channel. It also features Hallmark channels where holiday programming is practically a December tradition of its own. Titles such as The Bishop's Wife and various festive musicals air regularly, providing a dedicated space for seasonal entertainment within the broader live TV lineup.

Directv is positioning this service as a convenient alternative to juggling disparate entertainment subscriptions across various apps. The company highlights the simplicity of having one bill and one interface for a wide variety of content. This strategy is particularly aimed at families and households with diverse viewing tastes that require access to both premium dramas and children's programming.

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The launch reflects a broader industry trend toward consolidation as streaming fatigue sets in. By offering a unified interface for major platforms, DIRECTV reduces the friction of finding content across multiple devices. This convenience factor is a key selling point for consumers who are overwhelmed by the number of separate subscriptions required to access modern entertainment.

The promotional pricing of $34.99 is a critical factor in attracting new subscribers during a competitive market. It represents a significant discount from the regular monthly price of $42.99. This aggressive pricing strategy is designed to capture new market share and introduce users to the DIRECTV ecosystem of live and on-demand content.

Consumers must be aware that the service automatically continues each month at the regular $42.99 price after the two-month promo and trial period unless canceled. This automatic renewal structure means that proactive management of the subscription is required to avoid higher costs. Users who do not cancel will be charged the standard rate indefinitely until they contact customer service to terminate the agreement.

The bundle serves as a central hub for holiday entertainment, allowing viewers to catch up on Christmas movies and musicals across different platforms without paying for each service separately. Subscriptions for the included apps are handled through the DIRECTV subscription, simplifying the billing process. This convenience is a major advantage for households looking to reduce their digital clutter.

The inclusion of major networks like Food Network and HGTV adds lifestyle and reality content to the mix. These channels provide a break from scripted dramas and movies, offering a well-rounded entertainment experience. The variety ensures that all members of the household can find content that appeals to their specific interests during the holiday break.

The five-day free trial is a low-risk opportunity for potential subscribers to test the service. It makes it easier to explore the lineup and verify that the content library meets their expectations. This trial period is a valuable tool for consumers who are skeptical about committing to a new monthly subscription during the busy holiday season.

The MyEntertainment Genre Pack represents a significant move in the competitive streaming landscape. By bundling popular services with live TV, DIRECTV offers a compelling alternative to pure-play streaming platforms. The offer ends January 5, 2027, so interested consumers should act quickly to secure the promotional rate and maximize the value of the subscription.