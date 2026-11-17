DirecTV, Fubo, and Sling offer early Black Friday discounts up to $40 off. Save on streaming plans with limited-time offers on sports and news packages starting at $2.50 monthly.

Streaming giants including DirecTV, Fubo, and Sling have launched early Black Friday discounts that offer savings significantly higher than standard promotions. The deals range from $2.50 monthly subscriptions to flat discounts of up to $40 on premium packages. These offers provide immediate financial relief for consumers seeking reduced costs on sports, news, and entertainment services.

DirecTV Promotions For New Subscribers

DirecTV is offering its MySports plan at a reduced rate of $49.99 per month for the first month, down from the standard $64.99. New customers receive a $15 saving that includes the ESPN Unlimited Plan. This package provides access to major networks such as ESPN, NFL Network, and FS1. Existing subscribers do not qualify for this specific introductory rate.

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The provider also offers a MyNews plan discount for new customers. The first two months cost $39.99 per month, compared to the regular $44.99 rate. This plan includes access to CNN and Fox News channels. After the introductory period, the price reverts to the standard monthly fee.

DirecTV provides a complimentary twelve-month Netflix subscription when customers add a DirecTV Gemini device to any Genre Pack. This incentive is valuable as a standard one-year Netflix plan exceeds $100 in value. The offer targets customers looking to bundle hardware with streaming content.

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Fubo Discounted Streaming Plans

Fubo is currently discounting three of its streaming plans for Black Friday. The Fubo Pro plan costs $63.99 for the first month, representing a $25 reduction from the regular $88.99 price. This tier includes 235 channels for new subscribers.

The Fubo Elite plan is available for $68.99 for the first month, down from $98.99. Customers save $30 and gain access to 296 channels including 4K streaming capabilities. Both the Pro and Elite tiers include local ABC, CBS, FOX, and NBC stations.

For budget-conscious viewers, the Fubo Latino plan costs $9.99 for the first month. This is a $10 discount from the standard $19.99 rate and includes 61 channels. Regular monthly pricing applies after the initial promotional month ends for all tiers.

Sling Premium Services Savings

Sling is reducing the cost of premium add-ons to $5 for the first month. These discounted services include Paramount+ with SHOWTIME, AMC+, and STARZ. The offer allows viewers to access exclusive movies and original television series at a lower entry price.

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The Sling Total TV package receives a significant 60 percent discount. The monthly cost drops from $52 to just $21 for new subscribers. This bundle covers sports, entertainment, news, lifestyle, kids, and movie channels in a single subscription.

Starz Annual And Monthly Offers

Starz is providing three months of viewing for $4.99 per month. This rate is reduced from the standard $11.99 monthly fee. Customers save 58 percent and can stream on up to four devices simultaneously with unlimited HD quality.

An annual prepayment option offers the lowest monthly rate on the list. Paying $29.99 upfront for twelve months reduces the monthly cost to $2.50. The standard annual price is $69.99, allowing customers to save $40 over the course of the year.