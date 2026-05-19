Directors who have never directed a Best Picture nominee

This article discusses the filmmakers who have never directed a Best Picture nominee, comparing those who made genre movies and those who don't primarily make films in the English language. The passage also mentions the films of directors who didn't receive Best Picture nominations, like Paul Schrader, who eventually got an Oscar nomination for directing First Reformed. The text is at least 2500 characters.

There are filmmakers who never directed a Best Picture winner, but did direct at least one Best Picture nominee, like Stanley Kubrick with A Clockwork Orange and Quentin Tarantino with Pulp Fiction and Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.

There are also directors who didn’t receive Best Picture nominations for their best and most enduring works, but achieved Oscar success with other films, like Alfred Hitchcock with Rebecca winning Best Picture, even if it’s not as much of a classic as the likes of Vertigo, Psycho, and Rear Window. Some of these filmmakers have passed away, so never will, while the ones who are still alive technically could still direct a Best Picture nominee one day.

Some notable filmmakers who haven't directed a Best Picture nominee are Brian De Palma, Wong Kar-wai, Andrei Tarkovsky, Paul Schrader, and many others





Collider / 🏆 1. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Directors Filmography Genre Best Picture Nominee Oscar Success Passed Away Best Picture Auteur Biographical Epic Sci-Fi Films

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

7 Best Dollar Tree 'New Arrivals' Hitting Shelves Mid-May — Best Life7 Best Dollar Tree 'New Arrivals' Hitting Shelves Mid-May

Read more »

11 Best Home Depot Memorial Day Sales Starting This Week — Best Life11 Best Home Depot Memorial Day Sales Starting This Week

Read more »

11 Best New Cracker Barrel Finds Flying Off Shelves Mid-May — Best Life11 Best New Cracker Barrel Finds Flying Off Shelves Mid-May

Read more »

New Line And Warner Bros. Picture Animation Set Directors For New ‘Hello Kitty’ MovieSanrio’s Hello Kitty feature from New Line Cinema and Warner Bros. Pictures Animation sets directors David Derrick Jr. and John Aoshima

Read more »