Directors Javier Ambrossi and Javier Calvo Reflect on Success of Spanish Drama

Directors Javier Ambrossi and Javier Calvo express gratitude for the acclaim of their Spanish language drama, which has won awards at Cannes and Toronto and is set to become one of Spain's highest-grossing films.

continues to amass various accolades and early awards, like the Best Director award at this year's Cannes Film Festival and the Audience Award at the Toronto International Film Festival, directors Javier Ambrossi and Javier Calvo are extra grateful and overwhelmed by the film's reception and success in their home country of Spain.at LACMA on Friday.

“We’ve done many projects and each one of them has, they've all been good, but you never know when it's going to happen. And with, we thought it was a very specific story and we thought that our audience was going to like it, but we never knew it was going to hit everyone. I think it's about to become the second highest grossing movie in the history of Spain.

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For me, the most beautiful part of it is the videos of the people hugging after the screenings, giving tissues to each other, comforting each other. ”follows several gay men whose lives are bound together by their identities, love and loss, and the looming presence of the Spanish Civil War.

The acclaimed Spanish language drama spans nearly a century and stars Miguel Bernardeau, Álvaro Lafuente Calvo in his first major acting role, Carlos Gonzalez, Milo Quifes andFollowing an exclusive screening of the film on Friday, Martin moderated a panel conversation featuring directors Ambrossi and Calvo, and stars Cruz, Guitarricadelafuente and Bernardeau. Calvo said they are all riding high on the positive audience reactions and reception.

“Creating this sense of community and hearing people saying, ‘This movie changed me. It really made me understand things about me. ’ The power that art has, we forget it, but then this happens and … the rest is a dream. The rest we're living is a dream.

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”The directors also consider having Cruz play a small but pivotal role in the film to be part of their living a dream. When Martin asked Cruz how her longstanding allyship to the LGBTQ+ community shaped her intention or performance, she said, “I don't even ask myself that question because it's such a part of me, of the way that I was raised. My very young parents, my parents had me when they were 21.

It was a house where the values were about respect and it was just like breathing. They didn't even have to sit us down and give us a lecture about it, it was the way my family was living by example. And on top of that, then I had my other masterwho I've worked with for seven movies. And I always remember growing up thinking, why is he not the president of our country?

Because he was huge in a time where his presence was really necessary, not only through his films, but also by the things that he was saying. So I feel like all of that has shaped me.

” She continued: “So when I have in my hands the possibility of playing somebody like Nené Romero, that is a reminder that unfortunately not everyone in the world feels the way we feel about everyone having a right for respect, everyone having a right to be themselves. ”superfan who admitted he was nervous to be asking questions instead of answering them, the actor and musician said he found out about his hosting opportunity only the day before and despite the nerves couldn't pass up the opportunity to help celebrate the film.

“I usually answer the questions, I never ask the questions, but I needed to be here,” he told the audience. “I saw this film and for a while I was in the movie. I was really touched. The acting, the way it was written, people are crying because that's just the way it is, .

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”and conversations with actors and filmmakers. The invitation-only events are welcoming an audience from the worlds of film, fashion, culture, politics, media, and tech, much like the magazine itself. ’s Screening Room will arrive in New York, where screenings and events will take place at Cherry Lane Theatre from December 4–6.where she covers all things film, TV, and celebrity.

She has nearly 20 years experience as an entertainment reporter and previously worked for PEOPLE Magazine, New York Magazine and Vulture, MTV News, Yahoo, and many others. Follow herThree years into her Service95 Book Club, the performer turned podcast host has emerged as a leading literacy advocate.

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The Texas politician, whose own presidential and Senate bids have failed, has thrown himself into organizing. In conversation with Joe Hagan, he examines the 2026 midterms—and his future prospects.did not set out to finish the play Federico García Lorca left behind when he was executed during the Spanish Civil War. Instead, they cast the actors Guitarricadelafuente and Miguel Bernardeau to bring one of the Spaniard’s final works to a new generation. The stars talk to José Criales-Unzueta about their breakout film.