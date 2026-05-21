Director's Cut of 2008's The X-Files: I Want to Believe - Disney+ Release

The director's cut of the 2008 film The X-Files: I Want to Believe, featuring a darker R-rated version, will be released on Disney+ next month, alongside bonus features. This marks a unique opportunity to revisit Chris Carter's original vision and potentially build momentum for a planned reboot of the X-Files franchise.

It appears Disney will be releasing the director's cut of 2008's The X-Files: I Want to Believe (with bonus features) on Disney+ next month. The X-Files: I Want to Believe Director’s Cut is set to hit Disney+ on June 11, reviving Chris Carter ’s original vision.

Chris Carter says studio demands forced a PG-13 version in 2008, cutting the scarier R-rated X-Files movie he intended. The X-Files film arrived years after the original series ended, making it a unique chapter before the 2016 revival returned. Disney’s X-Files Director’s Cut release could win over fans and build momentum ahead of Ryan Coogler’s planned reboot





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The X-Files: I Want To Believe Director's Cut Chris Carter Disney+ Media Release Paranormal Thrillers R-Rated Version Paul Schneider Timothy Omundson Star Wars MCU's Mephisto Yellowstone

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