Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard fighting to declassify controversial FISA Court opinion on Section 702 searches

Tulsi Gabbard has been in the forefront of an effort to declassify a FISA Court opinion that addresses concerns about the executing of a controversial surveillance statute. The topic pertains to the misuse of Section 702 searches which have led to the violation of Americans' rights and the necessity of congressional oversight to make necessary modifications.

Director of National Intelligence (DNI) Tulsi Gabbard has been actively working towards declassifying a highly controversial FISA Court opinion that details concerns about the federal government's search practices under Section 702 of FISA.

The Justice Department and the FISA court have received a letter from Senators Tom Cotton and Ron Wyden requesting the declassification of the opinion. The Brennan Center for Justice has reported that the FBI was using a 'filtering tool' in querying Section 702 data, which led to the bypass of required record-keeping and oversight. There are ongoing systemic violations and incomplete reporting of U.S. person queries conducted by the FBI, NSA, and CIA.

The declassification of the opinion could shed light on how the surveillance program operates and its need for reform. The statute provides 180 days for a classification review, and the DNI is expeditiously working on declassifying the opinion while protecting sensitive sources and methods





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Tulsi Gabbard Director Of National Intelligence FISA Court Section 702 Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act Reforming Intelligence And Securing America Ac US Person Queries Filtering Tool Record-Keeping URGENT REAUTHORIZATION Beholden To Repubicans Illegitimate War Irresponsibility Recusal Impeachable Offense

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