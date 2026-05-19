Director James Gray, Miles Teller, and Adam Driver at Cannes Film Festival

Director James Gray, left, and Miles Teller pose for portrait photographs for the film 'Paper Tiger' during the 79th international film festival, Cannes, southern France, Sunday, May 17, 2026. (Photo by Scott A Garfitt/Invision/AP) Adam Driver, left, director James Gray and Miles Teller pose for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film 'Paper Tiger' at the 79th international film festival, Cannes, southern France, Saturday, May 16, 2026. (AP Photo/John Locher) Miles Teller, left, and Keleigh Sperry pose for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film 'Paper Tiger' at the 79th international film festival, Cannes, southern France, Saturday, May 16, 2026. (Photo by Scott A Garfitt/Invision/AP) Miles Teller, left, and Adam Driver pose for photographers at the photo call for the film 'Paper Tiger' during the 79th international film festival, Cannes, southern France, Sunday, May 17, 2026. (AP Photo/John Locher)

Director James Gray , left, and Miles Teller pose for portrait photographs for the film 'Paper Tiger' during the 79th international film festival, Cannes, southern France, Sunday, May 17, 2026.

(Photo by Scott A Garfitt/Invision/AP) Adam Driver, left, director James Gray and Miles Teller pose for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film 'Paper Tiger' at the 79th international film festival, Cannes, southern France, Saturday, May 16, 2026. (AP Photo/John Locher) Miles Teller, left, and Keleigh Sperry pose for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film 'Paper Tiger' at the 79th international film festival, Cannes, southern France, Saturday, May 16, 2026.

(Photo by Scott A Garfitt/Invision/AP) Miles Teller, left, and Adam Driver pose for photographers at the photo call for the film 'Paper Tiger' during the 79th international film festival, Cannes, southern France, Sunday, May 17, 2026. (AP Photo/John Locher





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