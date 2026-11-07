Director Curry Barker Envisions R-Rated Indiana Jones After Box Office Success

Obsession director Curry Barker pitches a dark, R-rated Indiana Jones reboot to revive the franchise following the underperformance of Dial of Destiny and Disney's current stewardship.

Director Curry Barker has proposed a radical reinvention of the Indiana Jones franchise, suggesting an R-rated horror-adjacent adventure that would drastically diverge from the beloved series' history. Barker, who recently directed the horror hit Obsession, shared his vision with Gold Derby, stating he wants to create a "really f-ked up, rated-R version of Indiana Jones" that pushes genre boundaries.

Barker Proposes Dark R-Rated Adventure

Barker argues that the current iteration of the character is too safe for modern audiences. He explained to Gold Derby that he and writer Cooper have discussed a project where "two regular guys, or one regular guy, goes on a journey that turns crazy." He believes that exploring this darker, more chaotic territory would be a fresh and exciting direction for the character, who has been defined by family-friendly action for decades.

Also read Curry Barker Proposes R-Rated Dark Adventure Film Concept

R-Rated Vision Challenges Franchise Legacy

The proposal stands in stark contrast to the franchise's established rating history. While Raiders of the Lost Ark debuted in 1981 without a specific parent-advisory rating, the need for a middle ground became apparent with Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom in 1984. That film was initially released as a PG title but contained dark subject matter, including the infamous heart-ripping scene, which directly led to the creation of the PG-13 rating. All subsequent films, including the recent entries, have adhered to this PG-13 standard to maintain their broad family appeal.

Franchise Revival Needed After Box Office Struggles

Proponents of a tonal shift point to the recent struggles of the series as evidence that change is necessary. 2023's Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny received a lukewarm critical response and performed poorly at the box office. The film grossed $384 million against a COVID-inflated budget estimated to be north of $400 million, marking a significant financial loss. Critics and fans alike have noted that the series has lost its magic since 1989's Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade, which is widely considered the last truly successful entry in the timeline.

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Curry Barker Demonstrated Horror Box Office Success

Barker is no stranger to financial success in genre filmmaking, having delivered a massive hit with Obsession. Made on a budget of less than $1 million, the R-rated horror movie grossed $524 million worldwide. This staggering return on investment demonstrates his ability to connect with audiences in a darker, more intense cinematic space. His proven track record with high-yielding, lower-budget thrillers makes him a compelling candidate to revitalize a struggling intellectual property.

Disney Ownership Complicates Creative Pivot

Despite Barker's enthusiasm, the path to an R-rated Indiana Jones faces significant corporate hurdles. Disney now controls the character and the broader franchise, and a pivot into darker territory seems unlikely under their stewardship. The studio may prefer to keep the Indiana Jones property on ice for the foreseeable future following the commercial disappointment of Dial of Destiny. Meanwhile, Barker is moving forward with his next project, Anything but Ghosts, which stars Bryce Dallas Howard and Aaron Paul and is scheduled to hit theaters next year.