Director Blasts Val Kilmer as 'Worst Human Being I've Ever Known' After Star's Death

Director Adam Marcus posted a scathing Threads post calling the late Val Kilmer the worst human being he ever knew, joining other collaborators like Joel Schumacher who criticized the actor.

Following the death of Val Kilmer in April 2025 at age 65, an outpouring of tributes celebrated his iconic roles in Top Gun and Batman Forever.

However, not all memories are fond. Director Adam Marcus, who helmed Kilmer in the 2008 direct-to-DVD thriller Conspiracy, unleashed a scathing attack on the late actor in a now-deleted Threads post, according to Entertainment Weekly. Marcus labeled Kilmer the worst human being I have ever known, dismissing the notion of not speaking ill of the dead as bullshit.

He posted a photo of himself with Kilmer on set, captioning it with the hashtag MicroIntellectMonday and referring to the actor as the Putz. Marcus claimed that if Kilmer had done one-tenth of what he did on my set today, he would have been canceled in a blink. The Daily Mail has reached out to Marcus for comment. Marcus is not the first collaborator to publicly criticize Kilmer.

Joel Schumacher, who directed Kilmer in 1995s Batman Forever, called the actor childish and impossible and a psychologically disturbed human being in a 1996 interview with Entertainment Weekly. Schumacher, who died in 2020, made his remarks while Kilmer was still active in Hollywood. Similarly, legendary director John Frankenheimer, after working with Kilmer on the chaotic 1996 film The Island of Dr. Moreau, reportedly vowed never to collaborate with him again.

The irony is that Kilmer shared the screen with Marlon Brando, himself notorious for difficult behavior, in that remake. Frankenheimer passed away in 2002. Kilmer addressed these criticisms in a 2003 interview with Rolling Stone, acknowledging his difficult reputation. He said, I have behaved poorly.

I have behaved bravely. I have behaved bizarrely to some. I deny none of this and have no regrets because I have lost and found parts of myself that I never knew existed. And I am blessed.

He also reflected on his behavior in the 2021 documentary Val, which chronicled his life and career, including his battle with throat cancer. The documentary highlighted his struggles and eventual reconciliation with his past. Despite the posthumous backlash from Marcus, many fans and colleagues continue to celebrate Kilmers legacy as an actor who brought intensity and depth to roles like Doc Holliday in Tombstone and Jim Morrison in The Doors





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Val Kilmer dubbed ‘worst human being’ by director 1 year after actor’s passing: I’ll ‘speak ill of the dead’Director Adam Marcus, who worked with the late “Batman Forever” star in the 2008 action thriller “Conspiracy,” slammed Kilmer in a now-deleted post.

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Val Kilmer Director Trashes Late Actor as ‘Worst Human Being’Being dead didn’t stop Kilmer from getting both barrels from an old colleague.

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Val Kilmer's Former Director Adam Marcus Slams the Late Actor as 'Worst Human Being I've Ever Known'Val Kilmer's former director Adam Marcus has spoken out against the late actor, calling him the 'worst human being I've ever known.' Kilmer died in April 2025 at the age of 65 after a long battle with cancer. Marcus made the comments in a post on Threads, which he later deleted. He also shared a photo of himself and Kilmer together on set, calling Kilmer a 'Putz.' This is not the first time Kilmer has been criticized by a collaborator. In 1996, his Batman Forever director Joel Schumacher called him 'childish and impossible' and a 'psychologically disturbed human being.' Kilmer responded to these criticisms in a 2021 documentary, saying 'I have behaved poorly. I have behaved bravely. I have behaved bizarrely to some.' He denied none of the allegations and said he had no regrets.

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Director Accuses Late Actor Val Kilmer Of On-Set Misconduct And Unprofessional BehaviorMarcus, a director, alleged that Val Kilmer was physically violent, sexually harassed female cast members, and verbally abusive during the filming of the 2008 movie. He also claimed Kilmer was frequently late, alcohol poisoned on set, and unprofessional despite being paid 1.5 million. The director concluded that such behavior would lead to cancellation today.

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