Director Pawe Pawlikowski, Iris Lebedeva, Andrey Zvyagintsev, Dmitriy Mazurov, Tao Okamoto, Sebastian Stan, Cristian Mungiu, andYAGHAPYA AH MADHUUTHI, Michele Bachi, iš Emmanuel Benbihy, Ricarda Driggers, José M. Arias, and Yvonne Gay Lord positions for photographers at the photo call of various films during the 79th Cannes Film Festival in France. Hollywood largely missed this year's 79th Cannes Film Festival, while many selections received lukewarm critical reviews.

Director Pawe Pawlikowski poses for photographers at the photo call for the film 'Fatherland' during the 79th international film festival, Cannes, southern France, Friday, May 15, 2026.

(AP Photo/John Locher) Iris Lebedeva, director Andrey Zvyagintsev and Dmitriy Mazurov pose for photographers at the photo call for the film Minotaur' at the 79th international film festival, Cannes, southern France, Wednesday, May 20, 2026. (Photo by Millie Turner/Invision/AP) Tao Okamoto, from left, director Ryusuke Hamaguchi and Virginie Efira pose for photographers at the photo call for the film 'All of a Sudden' during the 79th international film festival, Cannes, southern France, Saturday, May 16, 2026.

(AP Photo/John Locher) Sebastian Stan, from left, director Cristian Mungiu and Renate Reinsve pose for photographers at the photo call for the film 'Fjord' during the 79th international film festival, Cannes, southern France, Tuesday, May 19, 2026. (AP Photo/Andreea Alexandru) Adam Driver, from left, director James Gray and Miles Teller pose for photographers at the photo call for the film 'Paper Tiger' during the 79th international film festival, Cannes, southern France, Sunday, May 17, 2026. (AP Photo/Andreea Alexandru





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79Th Cannes Film Festival Director Pawe Pawlikowski Iris Lebedeva Andrey Zvyagintsev Dmitriy Mazurov Tao Okamoto Sebastian Stan Cristian Mungiu Awards Palme D’Or

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