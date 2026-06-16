Elon Musk's trillionaire status poses a threat to democracy, warns economist. Extreme wealth distorts power and undermines democratic ideals.

'Dire for Democracy': Economist Explains How Trillionaires Are Threats to Human Freedom "It is time to break decisively with the perverse logic in which retirees, the poor, or immigrants are expected to balance the budget, while the rich are to be allowed to live tax-free in their own parallel society.

"last week, and now a prominent economist is warning that his unprecedented wealth poses a grave threat to human freedom in the US and across the globe.that Musk's enormous fortune is fundamentally at odds with a democratic system of governance because it gives him"the power to stifle competition, the power to shape public discourse, the power to influence policymaking, the power to buy elections, the power to stall social progress," and much else. Zucman noted that wealth concentration is even greater now than it was during the original Gilded Age, as the top 0.00001% now have fortunes large enough to"buy 14% of everything produced in a given year in the US.

"to kill millions of people in the coming years—makes a particularly compelling villain, trillionaires would be a major problem for"No one should want to live in a society where one single individual can be worth $1 trillion, no matter their personal virtues," Zucman emphasized. "Such levels invariably skew power, distort markets, and sap our democratic ideals.

" The best solution to this crisis, Zucman said, is to"create an unavoidable minimum tax on their wealth" that will"make it impossible for the super-rich to pay less tax than middle-class workers—a matter of basic equality before the law. " "It is time to break decisively with the perverse logic in which retirees, the poor, or immigrants are expected to balance the," Zucman concluded,"while the rich are to be allowed to live tax-free in their own parallel society.

There cannot be a law more lenient for the rich and powerful than for the rest of us. If ever there was a time to act, it is now.

"cage-fighting matches to the kinds of spectacles put on by Roman emperors before noting ominous similarities between the US today and the Roman Empire. "While the causes of the decline of republican government and Rome’s eventual transition to one-man rule were doubtless complex," Krugman wrote,"there is broad consensus among historians that a key factor was the emergence of extreme.

A handful of men became incredibly wealthy from the spoils of Rome’s eastern conquests, and their wealth and power eventually became too great for the rules of constitutional, republican government to contain. Sound uncomfortably familiar?

" Gautam Mukunda, a professor at the Yale School of Management, similarly warned that Musk's newly minted trillionaire status was bad news for American self-governance.by Bloomberg, Mukunda pointed to the vast sums of money being spent by billionaires in US elections, which he noted"dwarf what candidates can raise themselves. ""Marcus Crassus was the richest man in ancient Rome," he explained.

"So rich that, by Plutarch’s account, he thought no man truly wealthy unless he could pay an army from his own purse. He spent that fortune bankrolling Julius Caesar and building the triumvirate that sidelined the Senate and, in fact if not in name, overthrew the republic.

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But if that support retreats or dries up, so do we.last week, and now a prominent economist is warning that his unprecedented wealth poses a grave threat to human freedom in the US and across the globe.that Musk's enormous fortune is fundamentally at odds with a democratic system of governance because it gives him"the power to stifle competition, the power to shape public discourse, the power to influence policymaking, the power to buy elections, the power to stall social progress," and much else.

Zucman noted that wealth concentration is even greater now than it was during the original Gilded Age, as the top 0.00001% now have fortunes large enough to"buy 14% of everything produced in a given year in the US.

"to kill millions of people in the coming years—makes a particularly compelling villain, trillionaires would be a major problem for"No one should want to live in a society where one single individual can be worth $1 trillion, no matter their personal virtues," Zucman emphasized. "Such levels invariably skew power, distort markets, and sap our democratic ideals.

" The best solution to this crisis, Zucman said, is to"create an unavoidable minimum tax on their wealth" that will"make it impossible for the super-rich to pay less tax than middle-class workers—a matter of basic equality before the law. " "It is time to break decisively with the perverse logic in which retirees, the poor, or immigrants are expected to balance the," Zucman concluded,"while the rich are to be allowed to live tax-free in their own parallel society.

There cannot be a law more lenient for the rich and powerful than for the rest of us. If ever there was a time to act, it is now.

"cage-fighting matches to the kinds of spectacles put on by Roman emperors before noting ominous similarities between the US today and the Roman Empire. "While the causes of the decline of republican government and Rome’s eventual transition to one-man rule were doubtless complex," Krugman wrote,"there is broad consensus among historians that a key factor was the emergence of extreme.

A handful of men became incredibly wealthy from the spoils of Rome’s eastern conquests, and their wealth and power eventually became too great for the rules of constitutional, republican government to contain. Sound uncomfortably familiar?

" Gautam Mukunda, a professor at the Yale School of Management, similarly warned that Musk's newly minted trillionaire status was bad news for American self-governance.by Bloomberg, Mukunda pointed to the vast sums of money being spent by billionaires in US elections, which he noted"dwarf what candidates can raise themselves. ""Marcus Crassus was the richest man in ancient Rome," he explained.

"So rich that, by Plutarch’s account, he thought no man truly wealthy unless he could pay an army from his own purse. He spent that fortune bankrolling Julius Caesar and building the triumvirate that sidelined the Senate and, in fact if not in name, overthrew the republic.

"'Trillionaires Shouldn't Exist': Obscene Musk Milestone Spurs Calls for Aggressive Wealth Tax ›last week, and now a prominent economist is warning that his unprecedented wealth poses a grave threat to human freedom in the US and across the globe.that Musk's enormous fortune is fundamentally at odds with a democratic system of governance because it gives him"the power to stifle competition, the power to shape public discourse, the power to influence policymaking, the power to buy elections, the power to stall social progress," and much else.

Zucman noted that wealth concentration is even greater now than it was during the original Gilded Age, as the top 0.00001% now have fortunes large enough to"buy 14% of everything produced in a given year in the US.

"to kill millions of people in the coming years—makes a particularly compelling villain, trillionaires would be a major problem for"No one should want to live in a society where one single individual can be worth $1 trillion, no matter their personal virtues," Zucman emphasized. "Such levels invariably skew power, distort markets, and sap our democratic ideals.

" The best solution to this crisis, Zucman said, is to"create an unavoidable minimum tax on their wealth" that will"make it impossible for the super-rich to pay less tax than middle-class workers—a matter of basic equality before the law. " "It is time to break decisively with the perverse logic in which retirees, the poor, or immigrants are expected to balance the," Zucman concluded,"while the rich are to be allowed to live tax-free in their own parallel society.

There cannot be a law more lenient for the rich and powerful than for the rest of us. If ever there was a time to act, it is now.

"cage-fighting matches to the kinds of spectacles put on by Roman emperors before noting ominous similarities between the US today and the Roman Empire. "While the causes of the decline of republican government and Rome’s eventual transition to one-man rule were doubtless complex," Krugman wrote,"there is broad consensus among historians that a key factor was the emergence of extreme.

A handful of men became incredibly wealthy from the spoils of Rome’s eastern conquests, and their wealth and power eventually became too great for the rules of constitutional, republican government to contain. Sound uncomfortably familiar?

" Gautam Mukunda, a professor at the Yale School of Management, similarly warned that Musk's newly minted trillionaire status was bad news for American self-governance.by Bloomberg, Mukunda pointed to the vast sums of money being spent by billionaires in US elections, which he noted"dwarf what candidates can raise themselves. ""Marcus Crassus was the richest man in ancient Rome," he explained.

"So rich that, by Plutarch’s account, he thought no man truly wealthy unless he could pay an army from his own purse. He spent that fortune bankrolling Julius Caesar and building the triumvirate that sidelined the Senate and, in fact if not in name, overthrew the republic.

"'Trillionaires Shouldn't Exist': Obscene Musk Milestone Spurs Calls for Aggressive Wealth Tax › The 1% own and operate the corporate media. They are doing everything they can to defend the status quo, squash dissent and protect the wealthy and the powerful. The Common Dreams media model is different. We cover the news that matters to the 99%.

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