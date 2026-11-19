New drug diranersen reduces cognitive decline by 54 percent in early Alzheimer's patients, offering a significant breakthrough over existing amyloid-targeting treatments.

A remarkable new twice-yearly injection named diranersen has demonstrated the ability to halve the rate of cognitive decline in patients with early-stage Alzheimer's disease, marking a significant scientific breakthrough. Researchers reported that the treatment not only doubled the time patients spent in the early stages of the disease but also reduced levels of tau, a harmful protein linked to brain cell death. This development represents a first for a drug of its kind, distinguishing itself from other recent therapies by targeting a different pathological mechanism within the brain.

Direct Mechanism of Diranersen Treatment

Diranersen operates by switching off the specific genetic signals that instruct brain cells to produce tau, thereby preventing the accumulation of damaging tangles inside neurons. Unlike the recently approved drugs lecanemab and donanemab, which target amyloid plaques, this new therapy addresses the tau pathology that occurs within brain cells. The CELIA trial, funded by Biogen and developed in collaboration with Ionis Pharmaceuticals, enrolled 416 patients with early Alzheimer's disease across multiple centers worldwide to test this approach.

Also read Alzheimer's Society Guide to Managing Finances for Dementia Carers

The trial tested three different doses of the injection against a placebo, with the most potent results observed in the group receiving the lowest dose of 60mg every six months. Administered via lumbar puncture into the spinal fluid in the lower back, the treatment showed that after almost two years, these patients experienced 54 percent less decline in memory and thinking skills compared to the placebo group. Additionally, they showed a 38 percent reduced decline in their ability to manage everyday activities, a key measure of functional independence.

Scientific Praise and Stakeholder Reactions

Leading experts in the field have expressed strong support for the findings, describing them as both remarkable and thrilling. Professor Jeffrey Cummings, a co-author of the study, told the Clinical Trials on Alzheimer's Disease conference in Boston that the team had reversed Alzheimer pathology by removing tau tangles, a statement he emphasized as highly significant. Professor Reisa Sperling, a co-author and professor of neurology at Harvard Medical School, also highlighted the excitement surrounding these results, noting the potential impact on disease management.

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While the drug is not a cure, the data suggests it could become one of the most powerful tools yet for slowing the progression of the condition. The side effects were largely reported as tolerable, with the most common issues including pain at the injection site, headaches, and confusion, particularly at higher doses. The research team stressed that while the phase two results are promising, the findings must still be confirmed in a larger phase three trial to ensure safety and efficacy on a broader scale.

Comparison With Existing Alzheimer's Therapies

Although diranersen cannot be directly compared with other treatments due to differences in trial designs, its performance metrics appear superior to current options. In separate studies, lecanemab was shown to slow cognitive decline by 27 percent, while donanemab reduced decline by 35 percent. Both of those drugs have been licensed by the UK's medicines regulator but were rejected for routine National Health Service use by the National Institute for Health and Care Excellence, which determined that their benefits did not justify their cost to the health service.

The comparison highlights a potential shift in the therapeutic landscape for Alzheimer's, with tau-targeting drugs offering a different value proposition than amyloid-clearing agents. The reduced rate of cognitive decline in the diranersen trial suggests a more profound intervention in the disease process, potentially offering longer periods of quality life for patients. However, regulatory bodies will need to evaluate cost-effectiveness and clinical utility before widespread adoption can occur.

Real-World Impact and Upcoming UK Trials

With up to 800,000 people thought to be living with Alzheimer's disease in the UK, the implications for patients and families are profound. Patients in the UK are already being invited to join upcoming trials of the drug, with recruitment expected to start in the spring. Eligible individuals can register their interest through the National Institute for Health and Care Research's Be Part of Research service, with trial locations initially set for London, Manchester, Birmingham, and Oxford.

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This medical advancement arrives amidst growing concerns about the UK's capacity to diagnose and treat dementia effectively. Recent analysis by the Alzheimer's Society indicated that the UK has the lowest number of MRI, CT, and PET scanners among 16 comparable developed nations, with existing machines unevenly distributed. This shortage risks delaying diagnoses and limiting access to life-extending treatments, prompting calls from political figures like Prime Minister Andy Burnham for better support and a National Care Service to address the crisis.