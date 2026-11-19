New drug diranersen reduces cognitive decline by 54% in early Alzheimer's patients. Learn how the twice-yearly injection targets tau protein and its impact on dementia care.

A breakthrough Alzheimer's treatment known as diranersen has demonstrated the ability to halve the rate of cognitive decline in patients suffering from the disease. Scientists described the results of the new twice-yearly injection as a remarkable discovery that could significantly alter the prognosis for the estimated 800,000 people living with Alzheimer's in the UK. The treatment, which targets the harmful tau protein, doubled the time patients spent in the early stages of the condition and reduced levels of tau, a primary hallmark of brain cell death.

Unique Mechanism Targets Tau Protein

Diranersen operates through a distinct mechanism compared to other recently approved therapies such as lecanemab and donanemab. While those drugs target amyloid plaques, diranersen works by switching off the signals that instruct brain cells to produce tau. This approach addresses a different pathology, as tau builds up inside neurons to create damaging tangles, whereas amyloid forms sticky plaques around cells. Professor Jeffrey Cummings, a co-author of the study, stated at the Clinical Trials on Alzheimer's Disease conference in Boston that the team had successfully reversed Alzheimer's pathology by removing these tau tangles. Professor Reisa Sperling from Harvard Medical School also labeled the findings thrilling, emphasizing the novelty of this specific mode of action.

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Phase 2 CELIA Trial Results and Efficacy

The phase two CELIA trial was funded by Biogen, which is developing the drug in partnership with Ionis Pharmaceuticals. The study enrolled 416 patients with early Alzheimer's disease across multiple centers worldwide. Researchers tested three different doses of the injection against a placebo, with the strongest results appearing in the group receiving the lowest dose of 60mg every six months. After nearly two years, patients in this group experienced 54% less decline in memory and thinking skills compared to the placebo group. Additionally, they showed a 38% reduced decline in their ability to manage everyday activities, indicating a substantial preservation of daily function.

Safety Profile and Comparison to Other Treatments

The drug was administered via lumbar puncture into the spinal fluid in the lower back and was found to be largely well tolerated. Side effects included pain at the injection site, headaches, and confusion, particularly at higher doses. Although diranersen cannot be directly compared with other treatments due to differences in trial designs, its 54% reduction in decline is notably higher than the 27% seen with lecanemab and the 35% seen with donanemab. Both lecanemab and donanemab have been licensed by the UK's medicines regulator but were rejected for routine NHS use by the National Institute for Health and Care Excellence, which determined their benefits did not justify the cost to the health service.

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Recruitment for Upcoming UK Phase 3 Trials

Patients in the UK are currently being asked to join upcoming trials of diranersen, with recruitment expected to start in the spring. Eligible individuals can register their interest through the National Institute for Health and Care Research's Be Part of Research service. The trial locations are set for major cities including London, Manchester, Birmingham, and Oxford, with many more centers to be added. Researchers emphasized that these positive phase two findings must be confirmed in a larger phase three trial before the drug can become a standard treatment option for the public.

Broader Context of Dementia Care in the UK

This scientific advancement arrives amid growing concerns about the state of dementia care in the United Kingdom. Analysis by the Alzheimer's Society revealed that the UK has the lowest number of MRI, CT, and PET scanners among 16 comparable developed nations. This shortage of brain scanners risks delaying diagnoses and limiting access to cutting-edge treatments that can slow disease progression for years. Prime Minister Andy Burnham, whose father Roy died from dementia in September, has acknowledged that Britain is failing to provide sufficient support for diagnosed individuals and their families. He has promised improved pay and career prospects under a National Care Service that he is working to establish, highlighting the urgent need for comprehensive systemic changes alongside medical breakthroughs. The Daily Mail's Dementia Carers Together Appeal is also raising money for new six-week courses for friends and relatives of people living with the disease, underscoring the social impact of the condition.