Diplomatic Progress and Naval Tensions Mark Strait of Hormuz Negotiations

As U.S. and Iranian officials near a peace agreement, Iran continues to collect 'service fees' from vessels and its forces remain active in the Strait of Hormuz, while the U.S. military repels drone attacks, keeping the vital waterway open for transit.

Commercial vessels continue to wait in the Gulf of Oman after applying for authorization to transit the Strait of Hormuz, a critical chokepoint for global oil shipments.

According to remarks reported by Iran's Tasnim news agency, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi stated that discussions regarding what Iran terms 'service fees' for passage through the waterway remain part of ongoing negotiations. Araghchi clarified that while international law does not permit countries to impose transit tolls on ships, Iran is collecting service fees from vessels operating in the area. He further indicated that Iranian forces will continue to intervene in the Strait of Hormuz when deemed necessary.

These comments coincide with intensifying diplomatic efforts as U.S. and Iranian officials negotiate a potential agreement that could shape access to one of the world's most vital shipping routes. Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif provided significant updates on the peace process, communicating via the social media platform X. Sharif announced, "We are closer to a peace deal than ever before.

With finalization likely expected in the next 24 hours, Pakistan is preparing for the electronic signing of the peace deal immediately after, followed by technical level talks next week.

" He expressed gratitude to the United States and the Islamic Republic of Iran for their commitment during negotiations, and extended appreciation to regional partners for their support. Sharif expressed confidence that the historic agreement would establish a strong foundation for lasting peace in the region. Amid these diplomatic developments, security tensions persist. U.S. Central Command confirmed late Friday that American forces repelled multiple Iranian drone attacks targeting commercial ships transiting the Strait of Hormuz.

CENTCOM stated on its official X account that "Iran launched multiple one-way attack drones in an attempt to strike commercial ships transiting the Strait of Hormuz. U.S. forces have downed all of them in recent hours as traffic flow through the strait continues unimpeded.

" The command emphasized that the Strait remains open for transit. The incident underscores the fragile security environment even as high-level talks progress. Iranian Foreign Minister Araghchi also commented, saying that a memorandum of understanding to end the conflict "has never been closer," while U.S. Vice President JD Vance described the deal as having "the potential to remake the region and lead to lasting peace.

" The convergence of naval standoffs, economic fees, and diplomatic breakthroughs paints a complex picture of negotiations that could reshape Middle Eastern geopolitics and global energy security





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