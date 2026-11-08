Diplo brings music and fitness together for second annual 5K in Los Angeles

Approximately 13,000 runners will take part in Diplo's second annual 5K race in Los Angeles, combining fitness, music and entertainment for a unique running experience.

Approximately 13,000 runners will take part in Diplo's second annual 5K race in Los Angeles, combining fitness, music and entertainment for a unique running experience.at the Los Angeles State Historic Park, and brings together both serious runners and people looking for a fun way to stay active.

Grammy Award-winning DJ and producer Diplo joins participants on the course before performing a live DJ set following the race. Altra Running, the event's official running shoe sponsor, said the partnership was a natural fit because of the growing interest in combining fitness with social experiences. Organizers have created a festival-like atmosphere, with DJs performing along the course and music helping motivate runners at the starting line.

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Participants can also enjoy post-race activities, including foot massages and cold plunges offered by event sponsors. Diplo is expected to help energize the crowd before the race and run alongside participants before taking the stage for his post-race performance. Organizers also teased special celebrity guests for the performance but have not revealed their identities. The event is sold out, but runners will have additional opportunities to participate in one of the seven other races planned as part of the series.