Diplo and Andrew Bergman Launch Bison Music as Independent Publisher

Diplo and former Downtown Music CEO Andrew Bergman launch Bison Music, an independent publisher focused on early-career songwriter development rather than catalog acquisition.

Diplo and Andrew Bergman have officially launched Bison Music, a new independent music publishing entity designed to identify and develop songwriters at the earliest stages of their careers. The company aims to disrupt the current industry standard by prioritizing long-term artist nurturing over the widespread practice of acquiring existing intellectual property catalogs.

Bison Music Roster And Creative Strategy

The initial roster for Bison Music includes established creative forces such as Picard Bros., Leclair, Maesic, Nitti, Kaien Cruz, BomboCat, Akira Evans, and Groupthink. This collective brings significant commercial weight to the new venture, with credits spanning major hits for global superstars including BTS, Dua Lipa, Bad Bunny, and JENNIE. By assembling this specific group of writers, Diplo and Bergman are positioning the label as a hub for high-caliber original content.

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Contrasting With Catalog Acquisition Trends

Bison Music explicitly distinguishes itself from the prevailing landscape dominated by large-scale catalog acquisitions. The founders state that their primary focus remains on making fresh, original music written by real people intended to connect with a global audience. This strategy rejects the passive income model of buying back catalogs in favor of active creation and development of new musical works.

Leadership Perspectives On Industry Innovation

Andrew Bergman, the former CEO of Downtown Music, emphasizes the excitement of discovering great songs from unknown creators as the core driver for his partnership with Diplo. He describes the collaborative nature of writing and publishing as essential for success, noting that writers perform best when supported by a team that understands the harsh realities of the business. Bergman views this approach as fundamental to maintaining the integrity and vitality of the music publishing sector.

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Diplo's Vision For Originality In Music

Diplo, who initially formed the concept for Bison before bringing Bergman on as a partner, frames the launch as a direct response to perceived creative stagnation within the modern music industry. He argues that there is a critical need for an injection of originality and positions the Bison roster as capable of shaping the future direction of popular music. The leadership team intends to provide a stable home for these writers, backed by a company built for long-term support rather than short-term gains.

Operational Model And Future Development

The operational structure of Bison Music relies on close collaboration between the management team, tmwrk, and the signed songwriters to ensure sustainable career growth. Diplo highlights that the company is designed to help writers reap the benefits of their creative endeavors through consistent backing and strategic development. This model seeks to balance artistic freedom with professional guidance, offering a distinct alternative to traditional publishing deals that often prioritize asset ownership over creator development.