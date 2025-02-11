Diplo Admits to Being on LSD at Super Bowl Party: 'I'm Just Chilling'

Diplo, the popular DJ, confessed to being on LSD during the Fanatics Super Bowl party in New Orleans. This is not his first public acknowledgement of his LSD use, as he previously admitted to being on the drug during CNN's New Year's Eve broadcast.

Diplo, the renowned DJ, has once again made headlines for his unconventional approach to life, admitting to being on LSD during the Fanatics Super Bowl party in New Orleans on February 8th. In a video captured by TMZ and released on February 10th, Diplo nonchalantly confessed to a videographer that while he doesn't indulge in mushrooms or weed, LSD is his go-to. 'I like acid, though. I do that. I'm on it now again,' he casually admitted. 'I'm just chilling. It's a little bit.

I'm not, like, tripping. I'm not gonna do backflips.' The DJ further revealed that he microdoses LSD around 'four times a week.' While he stated he wouldn't recommend drugs to others, he encouraged individuals interested in psychedelics to 'try it and see how your body reacts.' This isn't Diplo's first public acknowledgement of his LSD use. Last year, he confessed to being on LSD during CNN's New Year's Eve broadcast hosted by Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen. When asked by Cohen about the most conventional place he'd done LSD, Diplo, video chatting live from the Los Angeles Convention Center, replied, 'Right now. I did some on the helicopter on the way here... I'm not even lying.' His candid admission led to shocked laughter from both Cohen and Cooper, with Cooper struggling to regain his composure from the unexpected revelation. Diplo's affinity for LSD extends to his athletic pursuits. In 2023, he revealed to Esquire that he ran the L.A. Marathon while on LSD, having added drops to a water bottle the night before. He completed the race with a respectable time of three hours and 35 minutes. He explained his microdosing strategy, stating, 'I do a lot of LSD, but I’m not tripping and looking at the stars going, 'Whaaa?' I microdose it, maybe a little more.' This latest revelation adds another layer to Diplo's already unconventional persona, further solidifying his reputation as an individual who pushes boundaries and embraces experiences outside the norm





