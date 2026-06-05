Dinosaurs Roar to Life at Descanso Gardens' New Railroad Attraction

Descanso Gardens unveiled a new dinosaur exhibition integrated with its miniature railroad, featuring life-size models made from natural materials. The opening weekend includes family activities, fossil exhibits, and the launch of the garden's summer programming season.

Life-size dinosaur models and representations of prehistoric mammals have opened to the public at Descanso Gardens in La Cañada Flintridge, marking the debut of a new attraction called Dinosaurs at Descanso Railroad.

The exhibition features large-scale, intricately crafted creatures placed alongside the garden's renowned miniature railroad, creating an immersive landscape where trains and extinct fauna coexist. The installation, which officially opened on Friday, June 5, 2026, will run for six months before being refreshed with a new theme. The models are constructed from natural materials, blending art with the environment.

Opening weekend activities include fossil discovery exhibits at Magnolia Court, dinosaur-themed crafts and games for children, and opportunities for visitors to engage with the garden's Summer Passport program. The attraction is a centerpiece of Descanso's summer schedule, which promises a season of music, art, and family-friendly gatherings in the gardens' scenic setting. CEO Juliann Rooke emphasized the goal of celebrating outdoor joy and community during the summer months





ladailynews / 🏆 332. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Dinosaurs Descanso Gardens Miniature Railroad Summer Events Family Activities

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Petaluma's Innovative Turf Conversion Program Transforms Lawns and Saves WaterPetaluma, California runs a decade-old program offering free turf conversion to qualified residents, converting lawns into drought-resistant gardens. The program uses sheet mulching, saves 45 million gallons of water annually, and includes rain gardens to filter stormwater.

Read more »

The Barnes Foundation and Calder Gardens are offering free admission to Philly residents in JulyThe initiative is designed to engage and honor Philadelphians during a landmark moment in the city's history.

Read more »

Laurence Llewelyn-Bowen Critiques British Gardens and Shares Maximalist Design TipsInteriors expert Laurence Llewelyn-Bowen has criticised the state of Britain's gardens, identifying a split between overgrown wildness and indoor-style outdoor rooms. He shares his top tips for a contemporary, stylish garden, including ditching AstroTurf and barbecues in favour of rugs, fire pits, and vibrant colours.

Read more »

Rico Nasty Questions Existence of Dinosaurs, Suggests Government-Backed Branding SchemeRapper Rico Nasty sparked debate by casting doubt on dinosaurs, calling them a potential government-created phenomenon for commercial gain. She challenged the fossil record's completeness and the lack of ancient depictions, while humorously addressing criticism over her views.

Read more »