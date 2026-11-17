Luke Sparke's Dinosaurs of the Wild West begins filming in Australia and New Zealand, starring Casper Van Dien. The series targets a 2027 release alongside a companion RPG.

Production has officially commenced on the ambitious television series Dinosaurs of the Wild West. This milestone marks a significant advancement for creator Luke Sparke and his vision of a prehistoric frontier. The series began filming earlier this year across New Zealand and Australia. The first of eight planned episodes is scheduled to be released in 2027.

The cast announcement confirms Casper Van Dien leads the ensemble as Sheriff Virgil Ross. Van Dien is widely recognized for his role in Starship Troopers. He is joined by Lincoln Lewis, Jesse Kove, and Travis Jeffery in major roles. Mark Ricci, Tony Bonner, and M.C. Huff also round out the core group. Previously announced cast members include Martin Kove, Rachel Pizzolato, and George Kittle.

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Sparke shared a statement regarding the start of principal photography. He noted that they have been building this world for years. Bringing the project to life with this specific cast is incredibly exciting for the team. The Kickstarter campaign demonstrated an audience hungry for original stories. This support confirmed the viability of unexplored worlds on screen.

The series combines sweeping Western landscapes with practical environments. Extensive creature visual effects bring Sparke's ambitious vision to the screen. The production approach ensures a seamless look for the fantastical elements. Humans and prehistoric creatures coexist in this alternate history setting. The technical execution aims to make the impossible appear grounded in reality.

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This project follows the success of Sparke's 2025 film Primitive War. That feature showed American soldiers encountering dinosaurs during the Vietnam War. It received positive reviews for its fun premise and visual effects. The film developed a cult following despite a small budget. That success paved the way for this larger scale television endeavor.

The original Kickstarter for Dinosaurs of the Wild West launched in July. It became the most successful television series fundraiser in Australian history. The campaign was directly inspired by illustrations from artist Shaun Keenan. The overwhelming response from backers validated the market for niche genres. This financial support allowed the team to secure locations and talent.

The 2027 launch will include a new role-playing game. This companion material is designed to expand the universe beyond the screen. The project features a tabletop RPG and collectible items. Illustrations and sourcebooks will deepen fan engagement with the lore. Territory guides and dinosaur miniatures add to the merchandise.

A separate Kickstarter campaign for these companion materials is set to launch next year. This strategy aims to build a comprehensive media ecosystem around the show. Sparke stated that the goal is to create an entire alternate history. The team is approaching this expansion with cinematic ambition. The mythology will feel as rich as their feature films.

The series is set in an alternate 1879 frontier. Humans and dinosaurs have built civilization together in this timeline. Massive Brontosaurs haul entire towns across the plains. Raptors are ridden into battle by various factions. Pterosaurs rule the skies above the western landscape.

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Pioneers, outlaws, and adventurers navigate a dangerous world. Prehistoric creatures have reshaped the course of human history. The narrative suggests these animals altered the historical trajectory. This setting provides a unique backdrop for conflicts. The production hopes to deliver a fresh take on the Western genre.

The reception of the first episode will determine the future of the universe. Success could lead to further expansions of the franchise. Fans of dinosaur fiction and Westerns have a new property to anticipate. The combination of live-action drama and creature features offers a distinct experience.

Luke Sparke continues to explore dinosaurs across different periods of history. Primitive War explored the Vietnam War era. Dinosaurs of the Wild West shifts focus to the American frontier. The creator is pushing boundaries with each new project. The cinematic universe is evidently intended to grow larger.

How far the universe expands depends on audience reception. The show is designed to be the beginning of a larger saga. Those looking for dinosaur action have an exciting year ahead. The 2027 release promises a unique viewing experience. The blend of western tropes and prehistoric threats is distinct. This project stands out in the current television landscape. The attention to detail in world-building is evident. Every element supports the core alternate history concept. The production values appear high for a genre series. The cast brings serious acting chops to the material. This combination of talent and creativity suggests strong potential.