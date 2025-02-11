Dinosaur Soft Tissues Found Intact After Millions of Years, Challenging Fossil Preservation Beliefs

Researchers at North Carolina State University analyzed bone fragments from six dinosaurs and discovered evidence of blood vessel-like structures and peptides and proteins, suggesting that soft tissues can persist for millions of years.

A groundbreaking study from North Carolina State University has challenged long-held assumptions about fossil preservation by revealing that soft tissues can endure for millions of years, defying the age of the organism and the manner of burial. Professor Mary Schweitzer, emeritus at North Carolina State University, led the research team, which aimed to investigate several hypotheses surrounding soft tissue preservation in fossils.

\The team analyzed bone fragments from six dinosaurs – four Tyrannosaurus rex specimens, a ceratopsian, and Brachylophosaurus canadensis. These fossils are estimated to be 65 to 80 million years old and were likely preserved in sedimentary environments. A key challenge in this research is distinguishing ancient tissues, such as blood vessels, from potential contaminants like bacteria or fungi. To address this, Schweitzer and her team employed advanced imaging techniques like transmitted light microscopy, scanning electron microscopy (SEM), transmission electron microscopy (TEM), and nano-computed tomography (nano-CT) to assess the microstructures of the vessels at a high resolution. \Furthermore, they conducted a range of molecular analyses – immunofluorescence, immunogold labeling, lactophenol cotton blue staining, and time-of-flight ion mass spectrometry – to characterize the tissues chemically. This allowed them to differentiate between microorganisms and endogenous molecules. The researchers likened this process to using a funnel, progressively eliminating possibilities until they could confidently identify original structures and molecules. To further validate their findings, they compared their results with those obtained from ostrich tissues, considered the closest living relatives to dinosaurs, providing a baseline for understanding how these tissues should respond to their analyses if they were indeed endogenous. \The results were astonishing. The team successfully retrieved blood vessel-like structures from all six dinosaur specimens. More importantly, they found evidence of peptides and proteins that were not microbial in origin, strongly suggesting they were remnants of the dinosaurs themselves. Unexpectedly, the study also revealed that the fossilization environment had little effect on preservation. While one T. rex sample from mudstone showed slightly less pristine preservation, other specimens from both mudstone and sandstone yielded viable tissues. This suggests that the age and environment of burial may not be as crucial factors in soft tissue preservation as previously believed.





