Fossilized dinosaur blood identified for first time in 115-million-year-old remains

Australian scientists have chemically confirmed hemoglobin-derived molecules and red blood cells in 115-million-year-old dinosaur fossils, a landmark discovery that could reshape understanding of fossil preservation and the search for life beyond Earth.

Australian scientists have identified fossilized blood inside dinosaur bones for the first time, a landmark discovery that rewrites understanding of how fossils preserve delicate biomolecules and raises the possibility that similar traces of life could exist elsewhere in the cosmos.

The research, published in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, was led by an international team including chemist Kliti Grice of Curtin University in Australia. Grice called it a landmark discovery. The fossils belong to Aratasaurus, an Early Cretaceous theropod that lived in what is now northeastern Brazil. The remains suggest a dinosaur measuring over 10 feet long and weighing about 75 pounds, though researchers theorize the animal grew much larger given its relatively young age at death.

Also read Ancient blood found in 115 million-year-old dinosaur fossil, study claims

Chemical Confirmation Of Hemoglobin Derived Molecules

Inside the fossils, scientists found vascular canals containing red blood cells. While possible red blood cell fossils had been reported before, this study is the first to chemically confirm the presence of hemoglobin-derived molecules. Using highly sensitive chemical analysis, the team detected and measured preserved heme, the oxygen-carrying component of hemoglobin. Heme is a ring-shaped molecule that contains iron and binds many proteins, especially hemoglobin.

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Also present was a complex manganese oxide called hausmannite. This material helped maintain the cellular structure of the heme and preserved additional blood biomolecules, such as the amino acids in collagen. The researchers theorize this exceptional level of preservation could only occur after a rapid burial in an environment rich in microbes but low in oxygen. Grice suggested the manganese mineralization may have stabilized or replicated delicate cell structures during fossilization, reshaping understanding of molecular longevity.

Implications For Molecular Level Paleontology And Space

Grice said the findings challenge longstanding assumptions that certain biomolecules such as hemoglobin cannot survive deep time. She said further analysis could deepen understanding of everything from the evolution of blood to dinosaur metabolism and ancient animals activity levels. The discovery also has wider implications for molecular-level paleontology. If such fragile molecules can persist for millions of years in harsh environments, similar traces of life may linger elsewhere in the universe.

An illustration of the dinosaur by Maurilio Oliveira is available under a CC BY 4.0 license.