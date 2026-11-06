Dino Donaldson Jailed for Life for Murdering Anojan Gnaneswaran in London

Dino Donaldson receives a minimum 23-year sentence for the murder of student Anojan Gnaneswaran at Strawberry Hill station following a dispute over a drug deal.

Dino Donaldson has been sentenced to life imprisonment with a minimum term of 23 years for the brutal murder of Anojan Gnaneswaran. The fatal incident occurred on the railway tracks at Strawberry Hill station in Twickenham, south-west London, on January 9, 2024.

Details Of The Fatal Attack

The violence erupted after a confrontation between two groups of young men over a drug deal involving £50 for 10 MDMA tablets. Dino Donaldson, who was 19 years old at the time, followed Anojan Gnaneswaran onto the tracks after the initial altercation on the platform escalated.

Also read Dino Donaldson Jailed for Life for Murder of Student Anojan Gnaneswaran

Mr Gnaneswaran, a 21-year-old accounting and finance student, received a stab wound to the abdomen during the conflict. He fled onto the tracks in an attempt to escape his attacker. Dino Donaldson pursued the victim and delivered a second stab wound directly to his chest while Anojan Gnaneswaran lay helpless on the ground.

The attack resulted in the immediate death of the student at the scene. The incident took place shortly after midnight on January 9, 2024, at the Strawberry Hill station location.

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Arrest And Incriminating Evidence

Less than an hour after the murder, Dino Donaldson was recorded on CCTV smiling and laughing on a night bus. His behavior drew significant attention from witnesses and authorities. Audio captured by a doorbell camera near his residence featured him boasting about the killing to an associate.

In the recording, Dino Donaldson stated, "I stabbed him through the back bro, I stabbed him fully. I watched it and I felt it go in him, yeah." This admission provided clear evidence of his intent and actions. Police officers located the suspect hiding inside a cupboard at his home in Ealing, west London, when they arrived to arrest him three days later.

During the raid on January 11, 2024, officers discovered 74 wraps of crack cocaine and heroin in his bedroom. The street value of these Class A drugs exceeded £1,000. Dino Donaldson was subsequently taken into custody and charged with murder.

Legal Proceedings And Sentencing

The case proceeded to a retrial at the Old Bailey in April, where a jury found Dino Donaldson guilty of murder. Judge Angela Rafferty KC presided over the sentencing hearing on Friday. She described the incident as a savage and merciless killing of a helpless young man.

The judge detailed how an initial interaction between groups developed into a confrontation after Anojan Gnaneswaran's younger brother, Ashvin, and his friends arrived. Tensions rose as members of Dino Donaldson's group were challenged and asked to identify themselves. What began as an unpleasant encounter rapidly descended into violent chaos.

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During the trial, Dino Donaldson's barrister, Dean George KC, presented mitigating arguments. He cited a significant history of substantial trauma for his client, verified by social services. The defense highlighted that the defendant had suffered physical, emotional, and mental punishment throughout his life.

Victim Tributes And Broader Impact

Anojan Gnaneswaran was remembered as a talented individual who studied accounting and finance. He was also a black belt karate ace who competed in World and European championships. His father, Nesar Gnaneswaran, described his son as academically gifted and expressed the profound impact of his loss on the family.

A statement from brother Ashvin Gnaneswaran, who witnessed the murder, was read in court. He revealed that he initially refused to believe his brother had passed away and continued performing CPR despite his brother no longer breathing. Ashvin stated he would never meet anyone like his brother again.

BTP Detective Chief Inspector Paul Attwell criticized Dino Donaldson's actions as those of a coward. He noted that the defendant never accepted responsibility or admitted his crime during the legal process. Detective Chief Inspector Paul Attwell emphasized that the jury saw through the defendant's lies.

In addition to the life sentence, Dino Donaldson had previously pleaded guilty to conspiracy to possess Class A drugs related to the ecstasy tablets. He received a concurrent six-month imprisonment term. He was also previously convicted of possession of a knife at Southwark Crown Court in 2025.