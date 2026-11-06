Dino Donaldson Jailed for Life for Murder of Student Anojan Gnaneswaran

Dino Donaldson receives a 23-year minimum sentence for stabbing Anojan Gnaneswaran at Strawberry Hill station after a dispute over a drug deal involving MDMA tablets.

Dino Donaldson, a 22-year-old man from Ealing in west London, has been sentenced to life imprisonment with a minimum term of 23 years for the murder of Anojan Gnaneswaran at a railway station in south-west London. The fatal attack occurred at Strawberry Hill station in Twickenham shortly after midnight on January 9, 2024, following a violent confrontation between two groups of young men.

The Fatal Confrontation at the Station

The incident began as an argument over a drug deal involving £50 for 10 MDMA tablets, which quickly escalated into physical violence on the platform. Judge Angela Rafferty KC told Donaldson that tensions rose when Anojan Gnaneswaran's younger brother, Ashvin, arrived with friends, leading to a confrontation where members of Donaldson's group were challenged and asked to identify themselves. The situation rapidly descended into violent chaos, with Donaldson initially stabbing the victim in the abdomen, causing him to flee onto the tracks.

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Donaldson pursued the 21-year-old accounting and finance student onto the railway line, where he delivered a second fatal stab wound to the chest. The judge described the act as a savage and merciless killing of a helpless young man who was lying on the ground. Anojan Gnaneswaran, who held a black belt in karate and competed in World and European championships, died at the scene.

Cowardly Behavior and Evidence Against the Defendant

Less than an hour after the murder, CCTV footage captured Dino Donaldson smiling and laughing on a night bus. He was seen reaching out to shake hands before fist-bumping a friend, displaying a shocking lack of remorse. Audio recorded from a doorbell camera at his home captured him boasting about the killing, stating, 'I stabbed him through the back bro, I stabbed him fully. I watched it and I felt it go in him, yeah.'

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Three days after the attack, on January 11, 2024, police arrested Donaldson at his home, where he was found hiding in a cupboard. During the raid, officers discovered 74 wraps of crack and heroin in his bedroom, with a street value exceeding £1,000. Donaldson had previously pleaded guilty to conspiracy to possess class A drugs related to the purchase of ecstasy tablets from the victim, for which he received a concurrent six-month sentence.

Court Proceedings and Victim Impact

Donaldson was found guilty of murder in a retrial at the Old Bailey in April. During sentencing, his defense barrister Dean George KC highlighted a significant history of substantial trauma, including physical, emotional, and mental punishment verified by social services. However, the prosecution presented harrowing tributes from the victim's family. Anojan's father, Nesar Gnaneswaran, described his son as academically gifted and talented, noting that their family would never be the same after such a profound loss.

Ashvin Gnaneswaran, who witnessed the murder, expressed his disbelief and grief, stating he continued performing CPR despite knowing his brother had stopped breathing. He told the court that he would never meet anyone like his brother again. Detective Chief Inspector Paul Attwell of the British Transport Police condemned Donaldson as a remorseless criminal who showed his true cowardice by arming himself with a knife and never accepting responsibility for his actions.