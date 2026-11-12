Dining freebies and discounts for military on Veterans Day 2026

Offers for Wednesday, Nov. 11, include burgers, steak, beverages and more.

Sizzler will be offering veterans and active military members free lunch on Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2026. is a time when many businesses honor the people who serve their country, including several restaurants that treat them to free meals.

This year the holiday falls on Wednesday, Nov. 11. Most deals are for veterans and active-duty members of the U.S. military, and some may also be offered to first responders. Family members and guests might not be included; proof of service will probably be required. Here are some deals announced by restaurant chains on their websites, on social media or in news releases.

Also read Veterans receive free dental care services ahead of Veterans Day

Check with your local restaurants for details. Veterans and active-duty service members can get a free entrée and beverage from a special prix fixe menu when dining in at participating locations. They will also get a Buy One Get One card, good Nov. 12-25. Veterans and active military members can get a free meal from select items on Nov. 11 at participating restaurants.

The offer is dine-in only. The buffet’s annual Military Appreciation Night will be 4 p.m. until closing on Nov. 11. All U.S. military members, active and retired, can receive a free buffet and drink at participating locations. The offer is dine-in only.

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Veterans, active-duty military, reserves and National Guard members can receive a free meal with any burger, fries and beverage all day Nov. 11. Also, current and former members of the U.S. military will receive a special edition Veterans Day decal. Veterans and active-duty service members can get a free Red’s Big Tavern Burger on Nov. 11. The offer is good for dine-in only.

Throughout November, guests can participate in a Buy a Veteran a Gift Card program by purchasing a gift card at participating restaurants. Until 4 p.m. Nov. 11, veterans and active-duty can get a complimentary lunch and beverage. Choices include 6-ounce tri-tip, Malibu Chicken or a half dozen Jumbo Crispy Shrimp.