Diner killed by flying umbrella in freak accident at South Carolina restaurant

The umbrella struck the customer’s neck, severing her carotid artery, according to authorities.

A female diner was killed in a freak accident in front of her family when an umbrella flew through the air and severed the artery in her neck, according to authorities in South Carolina .

Dana Weinger, 56, had been eating al fresco Saturday with her husband and other family members when she was killed at the Driftwood Grill Home of the Lazy Gator at Lake Marion in Summerton.

“It was a strong, strong wind, like a microburst that came through and knocked not just the umbrella, it knocked all of the furniture, and other debris came onto where they were sitting,” Clarendon County Coroner Jacqueline Blackwell The freak accident took place at Driftwood Grill Home of the Lazy Gator in Summerton, SC, on Saturday. “This is not an everyday occurrence.

This is just one of those tragic things that happen,” added Blackwell, the coroner, who said she was in touch with Weinger’s husband.

“It was very emotional for him, and I spoke with the owners of the restaurant, and they say all the family members were gathered there as well. They were there eating, dining, they had a large crowd,” Blackwell said. The restaurant is providing grief counselling to the family members as well as staff and other diners who witnessed the horrific incident.

Facebook / , Driftwood Grill Home of the Lazy Gator “Our hearts are with the family, friends, and loved ones affected by the tragic incident during night’s sudden severe weather event at Lake Marion,” the restaurant said in a “This has deeply affected many people in our community, including guests, staff, first responders, and everyone involved,” asking for “continued prayers, compassion, and privacy during this incredibly difficult time. ”





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Deaths Freak Accidents South Carolina

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