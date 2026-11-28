NY Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli and AG Letitia James say nearly $11M in unclaimed funds is available for nonprofits statewide, including $200K for 175 Capital Region groups. Claims are free, online, no deadline.

New York state officials say nearly $11 million in unclaimed funds has been identified for nonprofits and charities across the state, money that could help organizations heading into the holiday season.

“Every day we return more than two million dollars to New Yorkers and we want you to be next,” said New York State Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli. DiNapoli and Attorney General Letitia James found the unclaimed funds for nonprofits and charities statewide. Mary Mueller, press secretary for the comptroller’s office, said the amount individual organizations can receive ranges from $20 to $750,000.

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“Unclaimed funds are lost or forgotten. Money that you can become separated from. It could be an old bank, a bank account. It could be an uncashed check, an insurance payment,” Mueller said.